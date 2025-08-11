FB pixel

Digified licensed to offer digital KYC, e-signature services in Egypt

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
Digified licensed to offer digital KYC, e-signature services in Egypt
 

Trusted digital ID verification firm Digified says it has received regulatory clearance to henceforth provide AI-powered digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) services in Egypt.

The Egyptian regulatory technology firm founded in 2019 noted in a press statement that the approval by the country’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) also allows them to offer eKYC and digital contracting services to entities in the non-banking sector.

With Digified’s system, lending, investment, and insurance companies operating under the purview of the FRA can create digital IDs and conduct biometric and non-biometric KYC for secure onboarding, government data authentication through the validation of client information via national ID and mobile registry databases, and e-contracts and registry services for signing legally binding dynamic and smart contracts with digital signatures.

Digitally signed contracts are legally binding in Egypt, and Digified believes the novelty will spare these entities some of the challenges that come with paperwork, wet signatures or physical transactions in contract signing processes.

Securing the latest license is the fruit of collaboration, support and investment in the vision of Digified’s from partners including Plug and Play, Creativa Innovation Hub, and ITIDA, the company says.

“Thanks to our pioneering team, this licence is a major milestone for Digified and highlights how AI creates value in advancing financial and digital inclusion in Egypt. We also extend our gratitude to Dr Mohamed Farid, FRA Chairman, and the FRA leadership team for their vision and support,” the company’s CEO, Ibrahim Hassan, said in remarks after the deal was signed. “This achievement furthers our mission to deliver a secure, compliant, fully digital ID suite for Egypt and the MEA region.”

According to Digified, the new license strengthens its position as one of the leaders of Egypt’s digital ID market and boasts over 25 million annual verifications in the lending, investment, and insurance domains. It says it has built its proprietary technology over the years based on machine learning to provide trusted ID verification services in and out of the banking sector.

In 2023, the FRA issued guidelines on fintech operations within Egypt’s financial services sector.

 

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Bipartisan support grows for mandatory UK digital ID

The UK’s digital identity project may be moving towards bipartisan support. The Conservative Party is carefully considering the introduction of…

 

Indian lawmakers step up fight against deepfakes

India is taking a tougher approach to deepfakes with social media companies put on notice. The Indian government has outlined…

 

Polyguard introduces presence detection with PG-Presence release

Polyguard has announced the launch of PG-Presence, the firm’s proprietary method for verifying “true physical presence.” A release says the…

 

Bahamas look towards introducing biometric voter ID cards with CBN

The government of the Bahamas plans to introduce a new biometric voter identification scheme, replacing the current laminated paper voter…

 

World Bank experts discuss new foundational model for digital payments interoperability

Integrating Fast Payment Systems (FPS) with other components of digital public infrastructure (DPI) such as digital ID and interoperable data…

 

Biometric data privacy strengthened by policy, tech upgrades

Biometric data privacy protections are being built into the policy and technology levels of digital identity systems in several of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events