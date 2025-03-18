Romania finalizes formalities for digital ID, issuance begins March 20

Romania will begin issuing its new Electronic Identity Card (CEI) on Thursday March 20, one week after the government concluded formalities for the process to kick off.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the decision that paves the way for the digital ID delivery was okayed alongside two others during a meeting held on March 13.

During the meeting, authorities approved the technical and procedural framework for the digital ID system.

Per the government statement, the instruments approved include a decision on the date of realization of technical conditions for issuing the CEI in line with Government Ordinance 12/2023, a decision relating to procedures for the collection, storage and deletion of biometric data for the issuance and management of the digital ID, and a decision to revise the methodology with regard to personal records and identity documents. The last decision is in line with the government’s move from last year to require biometrics for citizenship documentation.

The digital ID issuance from March 20 will be only for the Cluj Country, while it will be available nationwide from June, the government says. Specifically, from June 2, adults and children under 14 will be able to get the digital ID from offices for the register of persons.

It will also be used as a travel document and a foundational document for establishing administrative documents. As from May 20, simple CEI cards, which do not have digital support, will be issued.

All cards issued between March 20, 2025 and 2026, will be funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The government explains that the new bank card-shaped digital ID is an important tool that will enable access to a panoply of services for Romanians. The card is designed with advanced security features, rendering forgery and identity theft difficult. This is because it has a chip which contains face and fingerprint biometrics for authentication.

Beyond its use as a travel document, the digital ID also has a digital signature function for signing digital documents.

