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Trident granted right to present plan for compliance, avoids Nasdaq delisting

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Biometrics Stocks  |  Trade Notes
Trident granted right to present plan for compliance, avoids Nasdaq delisting
 

Singapore-based Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. has announced that Nasdaq granted its request for a June 4, 2026 hearing before a Hearings Panel, pausing the delisting process initiated by Nasdaq on April 28, 2026, which had been scheduled for May 7. 

Technically, Trident is ineligible for a second 180-day window to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, which dictates that companies must meet the minimum closing bid price of $1.00 over a ten-day stretch in the last six months, because the firm doesn’t meet a $5 million stockholders’ equity requirement.

However, the hearing will allow Trident to present a plan to regain compliance with the US$1 minimum price requirement. Until then, the company’s listing status, investor confidence, and market positioning remain contingent on its ability to address the bid-price deficiency.

Trident is is implementing the Democratic Republic of Congo’s digital ID, the DRCPass, and raised millions of dollars for the project last September.

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