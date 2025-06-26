DRCPass digital ID launches as DR Congo finalizes contract with Trident

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has signed the final Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Singaporean firm Trident, marking the launch of the Central African nation’s new national digital ID program.

In an announcement, Trident said the finalization of the contract agreement opens the door for a phased implementation of “DRCPass,” a national digital ID system that seeks to enhance access to a wide range of government and private sector services.

The foundation for the partnership between the two parties was established at the end of last year, with progress on the deal reported in April.

To enroll for the DRCPass, citizens will be required to download a “Tridentity” mobile application on their smartphone to be able to access authorized applications and websites, the company says.

The rollout of the digital ID system will be accompanied by an aggressive sensitization campaign, according to Trident, which has also been designated as the exclusive digital Know Your Customer (e-KYC) service provider for the country.

According to the announcement, Trident’s Web 3.0 digital ID technology will be deployed for four major use cases in DRC, namely SIM card registration, single-sign-on access to digital government services and business portals, digital payments to drive financial inclusion, as well as digital citizen identification that will complement physical national IDs, allowing citizens access to public and private-sector transactions using a verifiable digital credential.

Commenting on the finalization of the deal, Trident Chairman and CEO, Soon Huat Lim, said it required collaborative work with the DRC government to get to this stage of the project: “We commend the Republic’s leadership for embracing a digital future and look forward to supporting a nationwide rollout that others in Africa will surely emulate.”

The DRC Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs, Augustin Kibassa Maliba, said it is a milestone moment for the country’s digital transformation push.

“By launching the national digital identification system, we lay a cornerstone for a Democratic Republic of Congo that is digitally sovereign, financially inclusive, and resilient to tomorrow’s challenges. As we begin phased deployment of DRCPass, we are not merely adopting innovation; we are shaping the future of governance in Africa,” he remarked.

The effective launch of the DRC project by Trident comes on the heels of a major financing plan announced by the company. It aims to establish one of the first large-scale corporate XRP treasuries, which will integrate decentralized assets into traditional capital management.

Going by the announcement, the company is eyeing around $500 million with which to acquire and stake XRP tokens as long-term strategic reserves, with the initial rollout of the plan expected in the second half of this year. Chaince Securities LLC, a U.S. broker, has been appointed as advisor on the project.

“As a public company, our commitment to transparency, strong governance, and strategic foresight guides every decision we make. We see digital assets as key enablers in the evolution of the global financial landscape. This initiative reflects our belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology for capital allocation and cross-border value transfer,” Lim said of the plan.

