DR Congo contracts Trident to implement national digital govt project

Singapore-based IT services management company Trident has penned a collaboration agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo for the building of a national digital government ecosystem.

Per the deal which was signed by the National Intelligence Agency on behalf of the Office of the President, Trident will develop a comprehensive digital govt plan aimed at ensuring “effective, accountable, and transparent governance,” according to an announcement from the firm.

The company, which was established in 2014, will also integrate its blockchain-based digital authentication platform into the country’s administrative mechanism to improve the security and efficiency of service delivery.

The collaboration agreement allows the possibility for the two parties to sign a definitive agreement that will permit Trident to develop and implement a digital government platform to manage the digital identities and data of Congolese citizens as well as streamline access to customized services.

The platform, the announcement indicates, will facilitate access by users to a wide range of public services such as business registration, land registries, immigration services, civil registry, as well as digital payment and approval functions for government services.

Reacting to the signing of the collaboration, Trident Founder, Chairman and CEO, Soon Huat Lim, said it is a transformative project that will revolutionize how citizens interact with government services through secure digital identities.

“Our platform enables robust authentication processes via encrypted digital identities, enhancing security while optimizing the citizen experience when interacting with government services. This collaboration with the DRC is a significant validation of our technological capabilities and our commitment to developing secure and efficient digital solutions tailored to various scenarios,” Lim said.

“This agreement marks a significant milestone in our company’s growth trajectory, demonstrating our ability to deliver large-scale digital transformation solutions to global standards. We are confident that the success of this initiative will open opportunities to implement similar digital identity and secure authentication solutions for other clients seeking to develop their digital infrastructure.”

The Director General of the National Intelligence Agency of DR Congo, Justin Inzun Kakiak, explained why they went for Trident. “Our selection of Trident for this crucial digital transformation initiative reflects our commitment to adopting and coordinating innovative solutions for the benefit of our country and our citizens. This e-Government system will significantly improve access to government services in our country, and we are delighted to move forward with Trident on this groundbreaking initiative.”

In August, DR Congo cancelled a biometric ID contract held by local company Afritech.

