Healthcare builds new identity infrastructure as fraud and interoperability pressures grow 

Healthcare organizations are rapidly strengthening digital identity infrastructure as interoperability mandates, patient portal fraud and AI-driven impersonation risks push the sector toward higher-assurance verification across clinical, administrative and virtual care systems.

The emergence of real-time human verification reflects growing concern that generative AI could undermine trust in telehealth, remote administration and virtual clinical workflows.

The shift reflects a broader transformation in digital health, where identity is increasingly treated as core infrastructure underpinning patient access, provider credentialing, data exchange and trusted virtual interactions.

At the Reuters Digital Health Summit, a new identity network will be unveiled. The launch comes as the market moves at pace toward stronger identity assurance, from ID.me’s work with Medicaid agencies to Zoom and Tools for Humanity’s new real‑time human verification features. It reflects a sector‑wide push to secure patient access, provider credentials and virtual care environments.

Verato to debut new identity network at Reuters Digital Health Summit

Verato will use the 2026 Reuters Digital Health Summit to launch the Verato Identity Network (VIN). The shared identity infrastructure platform aims to help healthcare organizations reliably recognize patients across systems, partners and data‑exchange networks.

Chief product and technology officer Avi Mukherjee will outline the strategy in a keynote titled “The Network Effect in Healthcare: Why Identity Changes Everything.” Mukherjee believes the industry is at an inflection point.

“Organizations that embed identity as foundational to their interoperability strategy now will set the standard,” he says. “VIN offers early adopters a network advantage: As adoption scales, the value compounds for members already connected. By the time identity standards mature, the leaders will have built defensible positions.”

VIN is intended to be a neutral, governed identity layer that enables synchronization of populations, and the ability to identify shared patients and support secure interoperability without custom integrations.

Verato says the network becomes more accurate and more valuable as participation grows, creating compounding network effects for early adopters. TEFCA mandates identity‑proofing and reliable patient matching for QHINs while CMS’s Health Technology Ecosystem, which launched in 2025 with more than 700 participating organizations, requires compliance with identity and trust standards.

Mukherjee’s keynote will argue that accurate identity infrastructure underpins the sector’s three major priorities: scaling AI through clean, reliable data; enabling interoperability without bespoke connections; and improving patient outcomes through seamless clinical and administrative workflows.

1Kosmos secures Epic Toolbox designation for MyChart IDV

1Kosmos has received an Epic Toolbox designation for its identity verification technology. The company’s platform is now available directly within Epic MyChart through the Epic Showroom.

The integration gives healthcare organizations the ability to verify patient identities during MyChart enrollment and login. 1Kosmos says this will help protect from fraud and account takeover attacks. “Healthcare providers need trusted, pre-certified identity solutions that work seamlessly within their existing EHR environments,” says Huzela Olia, COO of 1Kosmos.

“Our integration with MyChart makes it significantly easier for organizations to verify patient identities, reduce fraud risk, and protect sensitive health data, without disrupting the patient experience.”

With the digitalization of healthcare, patient portals have become a key entry point for care, and a growing target for impersonation attempts. 1Kosmos says its platform delivers high assurance, NIST IAL2‑compliant identity proofing inside MyChart, reducing integration complexity for health systems while meeting rising security and regulatory requirements.

The company’s verification process uses government‑issued document checks, biometric matching and liveness detection to confirm a patient’s identity before they access or recover an account. It also supports step‑up re‑verification when risk increases, without forcing users through repeated enrollment. The platform is now available to Epic customers via Toolbox on the Epic Showroom.

Healthcare identity modernization is also extending into provider credentialing and government healthcare programs. ID.me and Verisys recently partnered to help Medicaid agencies manage provider identity verification and CMS revalidation requirements through a unified platform.

Zoom and TFH team up for identity-assured Zoom Meetings

Generative AI is accelerating impersonation‑driven fraud, with Deloitte projecting U.S. losses to jump from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027. Healthcare organizations that already operate in high risk, high sensitivity environments face growing exposure as deepfakes make it easier to mimic patients, clinicians and administrators.

Zoom is responding by partnering with Tools for Humanity to integrate World ID Deep Face into Zoom Meetings, enabling real‑time verification that participants are genuine humans. This could strengthen protection during telehealth consultations, clinical decision‑making and sensitive patient‑identity workflows in healthcare.

The system uses Zoom’s Realtime Media Streams to confirm that a participant matches their World ID enrollment, displaying a “Verified Human” badge without sharing personal data. Verification happens on‑device, giving providers a way to ensure that the person on the call is the same individual who enrolled, reducing the risk of impersonation during high‑stakes interactions.

For healthcare providers, the integration offers a new layer of assurance in remote care settings when AI‑generated identities are increasingly difficult to detect. Zoom and Tools for Humanity are opening a beta program ahead of a wider release in the Zoom App Marketplace later this year.

Identity is becoming the organizing layer of digital health. From Verato’s network‑based approach, to EHR‑embedded verification from 1Kosmos, to provider credentialing from ID.me, and even human verification within communication platforms like Zoom, the sector is converging on the same principle.

As healthcare becomes more digital, interoperable and AI-mediated, organizations that invest early in trusted identity infrastructure may be best positioned to secure patient trust, regulatory compliance and future digital health ecosystems.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | AI fraud | digital identity | healthcare | ID.me | identity verification | patient identification | Tools for Humanity | Verato | Zoom