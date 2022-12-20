Facial recognition software for employee time and attendance reports launched by RecFaces

Dubai-based RecFaces has launched a facial recognition software solution for employee time and attendance tracking with autonomously operating terminals.

The new Id-Time is designed to help automate business processes and optimize HR departments’ efficiency.

Features of Id-Time include five types of preconfigured reports based on various data, including worker attendance, idling time, tardiness, and hours, as well as fraud attempts. The software provides push notifications, even with unstable data transmission channels, the company says. Templates can be loaded onto each terminal for independent operation and transmission to the customer’s secure server when a connection becomes available.

It can also track employee presence in individual workspaces, along with the premises.

The solution has already drawn interest from large construction companies, according to the announcement from RecFaces.

“We can clearly see a demand for off-the-shelf biometric products that do not only tackle the problem of ghost employment, but also monitor actual hours worked. Such records are crucial when calculating labor wages since they correlate with the profit each separate employee brings to the company,” says RecFaces Business Development Director for MENA Evgenia Marina. “The solution has proven particularly effective in terms of monitoring contract workers and crews at construction sites, warehouse terminals and other sites with a high percentage of hired staff. Facial biometrics has been successfully helping construction business managers secure full control over their employees,” she adds.

RecFaces cites a report from Top10VPN that indicates demand for employee monitoring software was growing at a 78 percent clip earlier this year.

The company established its global business in Dubai just months ago.

