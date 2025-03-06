BioEnable certified to offer its iris biometric scanner for Aadhaar authentication

BioEnable Technologies has received STQC certification for its IriUniverse-One single iris biometric scanner.

The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certificate validates full compliance with the Indian government’s standards for Aadhaar-based authentication, ensuring it meets the stringent requirements for security and interoperability within the national digital ID’s ecosystem.

The STQC is regarded as an important measure in ensuring the reliability of biometric devices deployed in India. “We are committed to providing high-quality, reliable biometric solutions and this certification allows us to continue contributing to a more secure and efficient digital identity infrastructure in India,” said Mahesh Ghatge, CEO and CTO of BioEnable Technologies.

The IriUniverse-One captures iris images for integration with Aadhaar-based authentication systems, with support for Windows, Linux and Android operating systems. BioEnable’s biometric device meets the technical and performance criteria set out by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), while the STQC validates the IriUniverse-One for use in Know Your Customer (KYC) applications along with identity verification processes.

BioEnable recently helped the Republic of Niger to complete its national digital ID trial, which was based on MOSIP with BioEnable enabling the process through its biometric technology. BioEnable worked on the pilot with Niger’s Ministry of Interior, Public Security, and Territorial Administration, in collaboration with the West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion Project (WURI-Niger).

The IriUniverse-Two dual iris scanners were instrumental in enabling fast, reliable and ISO-compliant biometric authentication, according to the company.

At the end of 2024, BioEnable was issued a MOSIP compliant certificate for its Biometric Registration Kit. The development means the company will be able to help customers open mobile registration centers anywhere in the world and extend its reach into new markets where “secure and portable identity registration is essential for government programs, financial services, law enforcement, and healthcare,” the announcement said.

BioEnable said the key features of its Biometric Registration Kits include a 4-4-2 fingerprint scanner, dual iris scanner, face capture camera and document scanner, rugged IP67-certified case, and an advanced battery management system, all of which is secure and portable.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | Bioenable | biometrics | certification | India | iris biometrics | iris recognition | Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) | STQC