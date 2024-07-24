Worldline, PayEye collaborate to develop a biometric payment system

Worldline has announced a strategic partnership with PayEye to develop cashless payment systems using biometric identification. The collaborative payment solution aims to enhance security measures and minimize the risk of fraud and unauthorized transactions by using biometric technology.

PayEye has developed a biometric eyePOS payment terminal, which enables users to complete transactions with a “single glance.” By utilizing a combination of iris and facial biometrics, this payment system offers a secure and user-friendly payment experience, the company says.

“Putting together our potentials will help us go down in history as innovators setting new trends in the global payment markets, from which – thanks to even greater convenience and security in the payment process – our customers stand to benefit the most,” says Artur Żymańczyk, country manager at Worldline.

The operation of the payment terminal involves real time generation of a unique code based on the user’s biometric data, which is then cross-referenced with the user’s original biometric template stored in the database. Customers can register for the PayEye Global application and link their payment card.

The eyePOS 3 terminal, which received its Payment Card Industry (PCI) certification last year, supports a wide range of payment methods, including NFC technology, QR codes, and traditional payment cards. The payment terminal features a 5.5-inch screen and runs on the Android 11 operating system, the company says.

In a recent development, Mastercard launched a pilot program for its biometric retail payment system in collaboration with PayEye, using iris and face biometrics. The retail stores will be outfitted with eyePOS terminals.

“For us, it’s yet another strategic partnership that brings us ever closer to launching a global expansion of our biometric solution, which, exactly like the biometrics most of us use to unlock our phones, will revolutionize the authentication of payments, offering even greater security and convenience for customers,” says Radoslaw Ruda, vice president of PayEye.

Article Topics

biometric payments | biometrics | face biometrics | iris biometrics | PayEye | point-of-sale | retail biometrics | Worldline