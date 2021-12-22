Fingerprint Cards’ touchless iris biometrics to power multiple Mantra Softech devices

Fingerprint Cards is supplying its touchless iris biometric technology to Mantra Softech India in a multi-year deal to power iris recognition in multiple devices.

Mantra is India’s largest biometric device and sensor manufacturer, according to the announcement, with exports to more than 60 countries. The company deploys its biometric devices for retail payments and access control, among other applications. Devices with iris biometrics from FPC are expected to begin rolling out in the years ahead, according to the contract announcement.

Fingerprint Cards refers to its touchless access control technology, which was launched as a multimodal biometric platform in 2019, combining FPC’s face and iris biometrics.

“We are very pleased with this contract, which confirms the positive trend in demand for touchless solutions. It demonstrates the strength of our solution, and the tight collaboration with Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd,” comments Michel Roig, SVP of Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprint Cards.

Mantra already sells multimodal biometric devices with iris recognition, announcing a POS device for Aadhaar-linked payments just last month. The company also launched a multimodal biometric device for access control featuring fingerprint and facial recognition in October.

“The combination of Fingerprints’ cutting-edge iris solution and our proprietary hardware highly complement each other. We are really delighted with our close collaboration and look forward to continuing it,” says Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd. Director Hiren Bhandari.

FPC recently split its business units into two separate operations.

