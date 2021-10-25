Mantra multimodal biometric scanner launched in response to access control trends

Mantra Softech has released a new access control device with face recognition and fingerprint biometrics.

The BioNIC Fx9 has been designed after researching industry trends, particularly in relation to the pandemic, towards contactless processes, the India-based company says.

“After the outbreak of coronavirus, organizations started preferring face recognition as a contactless means of access control,” explained Mantra’s CEO Hiren Bhandari at the product launch event last week.

To serve the new market’s needs, the company’s R&D team developed a range of new products with multimodal authentication.

“The multimodal feature allows customers to select an authentication mechanism based on their preferences while simultaneously enhancing access control security,” Bhandari said.

Among applications for the BioNIC Fx9, Mantra lists biometric access control, attendance management, and visitor management.

“Offices, public places such as airports, malls, and metros have started functioning again, still, precautionary measures are very crucial as the third-wave of COVID is anticipated by the healthcare experts,” Bhandari said.

In this new context, the CEO added, Mantra is confident that its Bionic series can meet the current needs of facial recognition and fingerprint access control.

“With the state-of-the-art infrastructure, our company is pushing limits by developing cutting-edge products and solutions in the biometric and RFID ecosystem,” Bhandari concluded.

The BioNIC Fx9 release comes months after Mantra updated its biometric log-in technology to introduce compatibility with Windows Biometric Framework (WBF) and Windows Hello.

