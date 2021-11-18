Mantra Softech, Amazon, and PopID biometrics for retail payments advance

Mantra Softech is deploying almost 25,000 of its mTerminal100 biometric devices across various businesses in Uttar Pradesh after winning a tender placed by the local government, reports Business Today India.

The biometric POS terminals enable Aadhaar card users to pay using finger and iris recognition, after registering their biometric data using a dedicated app.

Mantra Softech is reportedly working with the Uttar Pradesh government to expand the use of the technology to enable online bill collection, electricity bill payment, and banking in remote areas.

The company also intends to add support for card-based payments to its mTerminal100 devices in the near future.

Sainsbury’s London to deploy Amazon Go biometric tech

British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s is reportedly preparing to open a cashier-less pilot store in London later this month, Bloomberg reports.

The project will see the deployment of Amazon’s people-tracking, biometric cameras, for the first time outside Amazon Go stores in the U.S.

The devices will automatically track what shoppers are picking from the shelves, then charge them upon exit, a system which Amazon calls ‘Just Walk Out.’

The cashier-less store is currently being prepared in London’s High Holborn district and is reportedly already available to Sainsbury’s employees. It is scheduled for opening to the general public on November 29.

PopPay can now be integrated into mobile and web apps

PopID has announced its PopPay biometric payment system can now be integrated within mobile and web applications.

The move is aimed at enabling retailers and other vendors to reduce payment processing fees and increase free cash flow. It also provides a single solution for both in-person and online orders through a website or app.

The company says its in-person biometric transactions have increased average transaction amounts and loyalty program participation while reducing transaction time.

“PopPay is being widely used by college students across Southern California to order and pay for food and drink,” explained Mia McCarthy, CEO of Handle, a last-mile delivery App.

“Starting in November, our customers can now press the same PopPay button to check out [as] they have pressed in brick and mortar locations around campus.”

Article Topics

Amazon | biometrics | Mantra Softech | mobile app | payments | PopID | POS | retail biometrics