Innovatrics cuts fingerprint error rate by 20%, upgrades SmartFace platform

Innovatrics has reported its best-yet scores in NIST’s fingerprint biometrics testing, and added a new feature to its facial recognition security platform.

The company achieved error rates among the lowest across all datasets in its most recent submission of fingerprint extraction and biometric verification algorithms to the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III evaluation. The company has reduced its overall error rates for template extraction and matching by 20 percent, underscoring the reliability of its fingerprint recognition system.

The proprietary fingerprint algorithms from Innovatrics scored between the second and the fifth-lowest false non-match rate (FNMR) across the various databases used in PFT III benchmarks.

“Our improved algorithms have showcased several approaches that considerably enhanced both the extractor and matcher, showing consistent gains across all the four tested datasets. Notably, in the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application dataset, we are ranked in the Top 2,” says Jakub Sochor, head of research and development at Innovatrics.

Innovatrics has already incorporated these enhanced algorithms into its core biometric engine, the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The company utilizes fingerprint templates that are smaller in file size and enable quick matching. Innovatrics claims that its algorithms allow the capability to search through over 1 billion fingerprints in one second.

SmartFace upgraded with centralized watchlist management

The company has enhanced its SmartFace facial recognition platform by introducing the multi-site watchlist synchronization feature. This feature simplifies the management of watchlists across multiple locations. It allows a centralized watchlist to serve as the command center for all connected instances.

The synchronization ensures that every location has an up-to-date watchlist, eliminating the need for manual updates. The feature is based on a Leader-Follower architecture, with a central instance (leader) managing the primary watchlist and all other instances (followers) receiving updates from the leader.

The integration of this feature offers a comprehensive framework for managing global operations in environments like airports, financial institutions, and retail enterprises, with the aim of enhancing security measures. When combined with the advanced SmartFace facial recognition, organizations can optimize procedures spanning diverse locations.

