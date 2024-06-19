FB pixel

Innovatrics cuts fingerprint error rate by 20%, upgrades SmartFace platform

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Fingerprint Recognition
Innovatrics cuts fingerprint error rate by 20%, upgrades SmartFace platform
 

Innovatrics has reported its best-yet scores in NIST’s fingerprint biometrics testing, and added a new feature to its facial recognition security platform.

The company achieved error rates among the lowest across all datasets in its most recent submission of fingerprint extraction and biometric verification algorithms to the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III evaluation. The company has reduced its overall error rates for template extraction and matching by 20 percent, underscoring the reliability of its fingerprint recognition system.

The proprietary fingerprint algorithms from Innovatrics scored between the second and the fifth-lowest false non-match rate (FNMR) across the various databases used in PFT III benchmarks.

“Our improved algorithms have showcased several approaches that considerably enhanced both the extractor and matcher, showing consistent gains across all the four tested datasets. Notably, in the Port of Entry, BioVisa Application dataset, we are ranked in the Top 2,” says Jakub Sochor, head of research and development at Innovatrics.

Innovatrics has already incorporated these enhanced algorithms into its core biometric engine, the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The company utilizes fingerprint templates that are smaller in file size and enable quick matching. Innovatrics claims that its algorithms allow the capability to search through over 1 billion fingerprints in one second.

SmartFace upgraded with centralized watchlist management

The company has enhanced its SmartFace facial recognition platform by introducing the multi-site watchlist synchronization feature. This feature simplifies the management of watchlists across multiple locations. It allows a centralized watchlist to serve as the command center for all connected instances.

The synchronization ensures that every location has an up-to-date watchlist, eliminating the need for manual updates. The feature is based on a Leader-Follower architecture, with a central instance (leader) managing the primary watchlist and all other instances (followers) receiving updates from the leader.

The integration of this feature offers a comprehensive framework for managing global operations in environments like airports, financial institutions, and retail enterprises, with the aim of enhancing security measures. When combined with the advanced SmartFace facial recognition, organizations can optimize procedures spanning diverse locations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics cutting the line of in-person payments innovations: Mastercard

Mastercard sees biometrics for in-store payments as a part of a broader shift towards seamless interactions of all kinds, as…

 

Canadian cruise terminal gets Pangiam face biometrics for ID verification

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have joined forces to implement face biometrics for…

 

Atlantic Council stresses importance of DPI, data for stronger digital economies

The Atlantic Council has highlighted the importance of digital identity and digital public infrastructure (DPI) in birthing and growing strong,…

 

Sri Lanka extends bid deadline for national digital ID project

The Government of Sri Lanka has extended the deadline for the submission of bids for the procurement of a Master…

 

Rights groups urge Clearview plaintiffs to opt out of settlement

Activist groups in California are urging members of a class action against Clearview AI to reject the settlement recently agreed…

 

Austrian digital wallet can now house national ID, proof of age alongside mDLs

Austra’s digital ID wallet app can now hold fully digital proof of identity, as Youniqx Identity, a subsidiary of the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events