Neurotechnology tops NIST PFT III eval, releases criminal ID tools for law enforcement

Lithuanian machine learning algorithm provider Neurotechnology has announced it is once again the top performing fingerprint verification algorithm according to NIST testing after a two-month gap. It has also announced new additions to its MegaMatcher product line for law enforcement.

Tops NIST PFT III Evaluation once more

Neurotechnology has announced that the company’s fingerprint algorithm tops the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template III (PFT III) evaluation, which tests from four data sets, two from criminal investigations and two from border control.

Neurotechnology’s algorithm had the lowest false non-match rates out of almost all false match rate values across the four datasets.

“The evaluation landscape is dynamic, and it is interesting to see other vendors trying to overtake our top spot in PFT III which we held for several years,” said the company’s head of biometric technologies research at Evaldas Borcovas. “The evaluation offers a valuable platform to showcase the advantage of our custom fingerprint verification algorithms. Our entire team is proud of the results we have achieved and will continue to be the leading force in fingerprint recognition.”

Neurotechnology’s other biometrics have also achieved top ranking results in NIST ELFT, SlapSeg III, MINEX III, FRVT, and IREX 10 testing.

Releases MegaMatcher criminal investigation, registration system

Neurotechnology has also announced the introduction of MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation and MegaMatcher Criminal Identity Registration System (Criminal IDRS), two biometric recognition products for its law enforcement customers, according to an announcement.

The new products integrate with the MegaMatcher Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). Automated biometric recognition reduces the time spent on the identification process in law enforcement.

MegaMatcher Criminal Investigation facilitates criminal case management and biometric evidence analysis. Its toolset allows examiners to improve matching accuracy by enhancing fingerprints before performing identification. The results can be used to identify unknown suspects.

Criminal IDRS gives law enforcement the ability to collect fingerprints through live scans or tenprint cards and compile them on a criminal record along with the individual’s other PII. The system automatically assesses the integrity and quality of data collected and stored on the database.

Neurotechnology leverages feedback from law enforcement customers to facilitate the development of future additions to its product line. In 2023, the company released a new version of the MegaMatcher product line that improved face, iris, and voice biometrics and added tattoo recognition capabilities.

“With the release of these new additions to the MegaMatcher product line, we are expanding our product range with new criminal investigation focused solutions,” said company director Irmantas Naujikas. “Our goal is to design and develop solutions that will provide fast, reliable and customizable biometric functionalities for law enforcement agencies.”

Other use cases for MegaMatcher products include elections, national identity, and border control.

