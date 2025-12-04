SecuGen biometric devices advance toward Aadhaar L1 certification, MOSIP launch

The fingerprint biometric scanners SecuGen is building robust biometric liveness detection into through its partnership with Precise Biometrics are advancing toward certification for authentication in India’s digital ID system, Aadhaar.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) mandated the L1 security standard for biometric devices at the beginning of 2025, introducing presentation attack detection (PAD) as a requirement for devices used to authenticate Indians in a wide range of scenarios to access government services and benefits.

The company’s scanner is currently in the midst of the certification process with UIDAI, SecuGen VP of Sales Jeff Brown confirmed to Biometric Update.

Development work on the scanner designed to meet MOSIP’s L1 requirements is also expected to be completed within weeks. MOSIP’s L1, similar to UIDAI’s specifies that “trust is provided by a secure chip with a secure execution environment.”

The partnership to integrate Precise’s BioLive biometric PAD software into SecuGen’s high-performance fingerprint scanners and sensors was unveiled just weeks ago. Precise’ live-finger detection (LFD) technology enhances the PAD capabilities of SecuGen’s optical devices while preserving their high-quality imaging and performance, according to the announcement.

“Delivering reliable, fraud-resistant biometrics for national identity systems is mission critical,” says Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen. “We’ve embedded Precise Biometrics’ LFD algorithm alongside our optical sensor and secure device firmware to strengthen our devices’ resistance to spoofing attacks while ensuring the device workflow is aligned with MOSIP and UIDAI guidance.”

SecuGen says its device architecture is engineered to support MOSIP and UIDAI’s requirements for secure device drivers and signing and encryption within the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

“National ID programs require strong security to counter evolving threats and advanced spoofing,” says Precise Biometrics CEO Joakim Nydemark. “By integrating SecuGen’s trusted solutions with our AI-driven BioLive technology, we deliver fraud-resistant, scalable identification for initiatives like MOSIP and Aadhaar – without compromising user experience. This partnership demonstrates how two leaders can ensure secure, reliable, and future-proof biometric solutions for governments and citizens.”

