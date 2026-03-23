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Precise and Fingerprint Cards to form Nordic biometrics giant with merger

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Precise and Fingerprint Cards to form Nordic biometrics giant with merger
 

Two of the long-established Swedish biometrics developers are merging, with Lund-based Precise Biometrics and Gothenburg-headquartered Fingerprint Cards agreeing to a deal announced Monday.

Precise will absorb FPC, with shareholders in the latter receiving 9 new shares in Precise for each Fingerprint Cards share, irrespective of share class. In their last day of trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Precise shares closed at SEK 2, representing a premium of approximately 12 percent on FPC class B shares, which closed at SEK 16. The deal values FPC at approximately SEK 135.7 million ($14.5 million). The boards of directors at both companies have approved the joint merger plan.

The merging companies expect cost synergies of 45 million Swedish kronor (approximately US$4.8 million) annually, which is equivalent to 29 percent of their combined 2025 pro forma revenue. Realizing those synergies will take SEK 12 million ($1.3 million) in restructuring costs.

Once merged, Precise and FPC plan a share rights issue to raise SEK 110 million ($11.8 million) to invest in accelerating growth, take advantage of identified synergies and support continued global expansion. Fingerprint Cards has also secured SEK 20 million ($2.2 million) in bridge financing.

“The two companies complement each other, and together we gain the scale and cost advantages needed to better compete and lead in a global market,” says Precise Biometrics Board of Directors Chairman Torgny Hellström. “The Merger leverages the strengths of both Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards, unlocks significant synergies, and establishes a strengthened financial profile that positions the Combined Company for the opportunities ahead.”

The combination of Precise’ software and algorithms with Fingerprint Cards’ hardware and biometric sensor business will enable the combined entity to offer integrated solutions for logical and physical access control across the face, fingerprint, palm and iris biometric modalities. It also opens opportunities for cross-selling.

“Fingerprint Cards has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, expanding beyond mobile sensors into a broader biometric systems and identity platform company,” says Fingerprint Cards Board of Directors Chairman Christian Lagerling. “Combining with Precise Biometrics is a natural next step in that journey.”

Precise CEO Joakim Nydemark notes the fragmentation in the biometrics and identity management market and increasing demand for scalable solutions. He believes the combined company will be able to offer “a stronger commercial offering for existing customers and new market segments.”

Nydemark and Fingerprint Cards CEO Adam Philpott referred in their joint investor presentation to the potential for further acquisitions to add capabilities to their joint platform in the future.

At the end of the merger, Fingerprint Cards’ shareholders will own a 47 percent stake in the combined company.

The companies expect to register the merged entity around the beginning of the third fiscal quarter of 2026.

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