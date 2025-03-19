Namirial wants QES to last forever, Sumsub launches next-gen e-signature

Namirial believes that important documents that are signed electronically need to be protected against technological obsolescence. This is why the e-signature and trust services company has launched a new certified qualified preservation service called QPRES.

The Italian company believes that long-term preservation of the evidential value of electronic signatures through QPRES will be a differentiator in its portfolio, according to its Chief Product Officer Ugo Di Iorio.

“It is a powerful advantage for our customers, serving as an alternative to our main (qualified) electronic archiving service and further strengthening our European growth path,” says Di Iorio.

The company plans to extend the eIDAS 2.0-compliant product beyond Italy, into countries such as Romania. Namirial says it has developed QPRES as a product for organizations worldwide but it may especially be suitable for the Latin American market, where governments and businesses are adopting trust service models similar to European ones.

Namirial has also recently announced a wallet platform that supports private and public organizations integrating into the EUDI Wallet. The Italian firm has also completed technical integration for its qualified electronic signature (QES) eSignAnywhere.

Sumsub launches QES verification

Identity verification firm Sumsub has also come up with its next-generation e-signature. The Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) Verification product allows for seamless identity verification and assures the authenticity of electronic documents, according to the firm.

“This is a step forward in electronic signatures – with tamper-proof, traceable technology underpinned by world-class biometric verification,” says Julia Bonda, the company’s business development director for Europe and the UK.

The product is based on the firm’s ID capture and biometric verification processes, which ensure that a signature created on qualified signature creation devices (QSCD) can be uniquely linked to and capable of identifying the signatory. It is fully compliant with the eIDAS regulation and recognized across all EU member states and Norway, Sumsub explains in a release.

The UK-headquartered firm has also recently launched a Document Verification Service (DVS) for Australia as part of the firm’s focus on the Asia-Pacific Region.

