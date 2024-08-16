Italy needs to get over security hurdles before digital IT Wallet goes live

Italy is set to launch an electronic wallet to streamline access to the Public System of Digital Identity (SPID) and various online services, aligning with the European Union’s digital transformation initiatives. Set to become operational from autumn, the launch of the It Wallet is part of a broader push to enhance digital identity and services across the EU.

Andrea Carmignani, co-founder and CEO of Keyless highlights the wallet’s role in simplifying access to public services, boosting security, and fostering a more connected digital economy in Italy and the EU.

“The goal is to make Italy the first EU country to implement it. However, some crucial challenges emerge. Authentication via SPID may not guarantee compliance with EU standards, putting at risk fundamental aspects such as usability and security,” he says in a LinkedIn post.

“The National Cybersecurity Agency has raised concerns about identity theft, a problem that weighs not only on the banking and financial sector, but also on public administration. The security level of the wallet was, rightly, one of the most debated topics and the conclusion reached was that the security of SPID could be significantly improved with the integration of biometric recognition.”

The It Wallet is a digital wallet that allows users to store documents including driving licenses and health cards on a mobile phone.

Italia Oggi reports that there is a risk of security gaps opening up with the launch of the It Wallet because the authentication via SPID risks non-compliance with the standards required by the EU, to which user recognition should focus more on biometrics.

The EU has been advocating for the adoption of biometric authentication methods – such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning — as a more secure alternative to traditional login credentials. In fact, the EU recently published five documents related to the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The EU’s standards emphasize the importance of security measures, particularly as digital wallets become a central repository for critical personal information.

