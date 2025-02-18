FB pixel

Raidiam joins WE BUILD project for EUDI Wallet pilots

| Masha Borak
Raidiam joins WE BUILD project for EUDI Wallet pilots
 

Trusted open banking company Raidiam is joining the WE BUILD consortium to participate in the second round of EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet Large Scale Pilots.

While the first round of EU’s Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) for digital identity focused on individuals, the second round will center on the European Business Wallet, which the European Commission imagines as a “cornerstone of doing business” in the EU single market.

WE BUILD (Wallet Ecosystem for Business and payments Use cases on Identification, Legal representation and Data sharing) was selected by the European Commission to pilot 13 key use cases in businesses and payments. It is scheduled to launch in September 2025 and run for 24 months.

Raidiam designed the world’s first Trust Framework for Open Banking in the UK in 2016. The UK-based firm plans to bring its experience in establishing trust requirements, compliance protocols and credential issuance and verification policies to the Development and Implementation of a Foundational Trust Framework, according to the company’s release. The framework focuses on standards in trust evaluation for secure and reliable digital identity transactions.

“We are excited to bring our extensive experience in enabling trust within key Open Data ecosystems, along with our world-leading trust infrastructure, to support the success of the Large Scale Pilots for the EU Digital Identity Wallet,” says the company’s Head of Standards and Product Strategy Łukasz Jaromin.

Raidiam will join the Dutch and Swedish government-led consortium as one of nearly 200 partners. Among them are identity verification firm Youverse, Spanish technology consultancy Izertis, EU member states and other public and private sector organizations.

