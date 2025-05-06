FB pixel

UN Digital ID program targets system-wide expansion

Portable, interoperable system works across 30+ organizations
Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
UN Digital ID program targets system-wide expansion
 

The UN Digital ID is preparing to realize phase 2 with great ambitions for the program on the horizon.

The United Nations is large and sprawling with more than 30 organizations, independent processes and different operational frameworks. Working in and across the UN can feel disjointed with the lack of a shared identity framework creating inefficiencies and data fragmentation, according to an insider’s view published on the organization’s blog.

The UN Digital ID was “pitched by staff for staff” and submitted during the ‘Reimagine the UN Together Challenge’ in 2020. Then-World Food Programme team leader Massimiliano Merelli unveiled a proposal for a system-wide digital identity in a three-minute presentation. “That idea didn’t just win — it sparked a digital transformation,” the article claims. Merelli is now UN Digital ID Programme Director.

The UN Digital ID is a portable and interoperable system that works across organizations. It integrates blockchain, biometrics, and mobile-first design, allowing UN staff the ability to manage and share their verified personal data. Sponsored by the High-Level Committee on Management (HLCM), the initiative evolved into a fully chartered program.

Mid-2024 saw the delivery of a minimum viable product, with the first use-case enabling retiring staff to share verified data with the UN Joint Staff Pension Fund instantly, speeding up pension processing. Since this first phase the program has gained momentum, according to the blog post, which is authored by Vivian Leung, the Coordination Officer of the UN Digital ID Programme.

The goal is to expand the UN Digital ID across the entire UN system, a “truly borderless digital ecosystem for a global workforce.” Two further use cases, verification of the BSAFE mandatory training and inter-agency movement entitlements, are set to go live in the next few months. As phase 2 is being realized, phase 3 is in brainstorming. Ideas include enabling direct payments via digital wallets, providing secure access to UN buildings, and streamlining single sign-on for shared UN digital platforms.

“We’re not just building a tool — we’re building the foundation for a smarter, more connected UN,” said Catherine Pollard, Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance and Executive Sponsor of the UN Digital ID Programme.

