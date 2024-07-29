Digital commerce and e-signature agreement a boon for itsme, Nitro, Videosign

Digital signature providers Nitro Software and Videosign, along with digital ID platform itsme, are poised to benefit from the new E-commerce Agreement negotiated by the World Trade Organization (WTO). Signed by some 80 countries, including the UK, the agreement governs global digital commerce, the recognition of e-signatures and online fraud protection.

Agreement ‘fundamental for the development of global digital trade’

A release from the European Commission calls the agreement “the first global rules on digital trade.” Signatory nations commit to making customs documents and processes digital, recognizing digital documents and signatures, and enacting legal safeguards against online fraud. However, some large nations are not among signatories – most conspicuously, the United States.

“These rules, once integrated into the WTO framework, will be fundamental for the development of global digital trade, setting a common ground and avoiding fragmentation,” says WTO Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis. “This agreement will benefit businesses and consumers, contribute to integrating developing and least developed countries in the global digital economy, and help bridge the digital divide.”

It will do so by facilitating cross-border electronic transactions, reducing barriers to digital trade, and promoting innovation in e-commerce.

itsme IDV integrated into Nitro Software e-signature suite

In a move designed to expand its footprint in the Irish market, San Francisco-headquartered Nitro Software, which offers eSignatures and other SaaS document solutions and has offices in Dublin, has initiated a strategic partnership with Belgian digital identity firm, itsme, allowing users to select its digital ID verification as their preferred method when signing a document with Nitro Sign Premium.

A release says by extending their relationship, the two firms will “bring unparalleled security, compliance, ease of use, and cost-efficiency to the Irish eSignature market.” By integrating itsme’s digital identity services into its signing software, Nitro can offer seamless and secure Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) to customers in highly regulated industries.

“Empowering Irish businesses to adopt Qualified Electronic Signatures confidently and cost-effectively is exciting for Nitro and itsme,” says Nitro VP of business development, Magali Biron. “We are delighted our extended partnership brings a seamless eSign solution to the Irish market with unparalleled security, compliance and ease of use.”

Per the release, QES ensures every signature is verified and legally binding under the standards of eIDAS. The process includes layers of identity authentication and secure certificate issuance.

Videosign integrates e-signatures into intelliflo

Liverpool-based digital signature company Videosign will provide services to financial advice software provider intelliflo. A company release says the integration will allow intelliflo to meet clients and securely sign and witness the signing of documents within a single platform.

“Navigating multiple software systems can be disruptive and impractical during remote meetings, particularly for clients who are less IT literate,” says Videosign chief executive Steven Tallant. “This partnership delivers simplified workflows and greater efficiency for advisors, while clients benefit from a more seamless and user-friendly interaction.”

