African Union adopts AI strategy to streamline continental digital transformation efforts

A document which defines the trajectory Africa intends to take regarding the development, use and regulation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been adopted.

The African Union’s Executive Council endorsed the strategy during its 45th ordinary session which took place in the Ghanaian capital Accra last week.

According to reports, the AI strategy was adopted alongside the Digital Compact for Africa to guide African countries in the way they embrace AI technologies in their push for socio-economic development. Both blueprints align with the AU’s 2030 Digital Transformation Strategy and its Agenda 2063.

The AU Executive Council adopted the AI strategy and Digital Compact just days after African ICT and Communication Ministers gave their nod on the document. This was during the 2nd extraordinary session of the Specialised Technical Committee on ICT and Communication attended virtually by over 130 government representatives and experts, according to an AU news release.

The Commissioner for Energy, Infrastructure and Digitization of the African Union, Dr Abou Zeid Amani, who spoke during the specialized technical meeting, said the strategy will help African nations pursue their development undertakings while preserving their identity and culture. He explained that the document, which had also been sent to the UN for appraisal, will equally help countries better deal with the risks associated with the technology.

“AI systems should be able to reflect our diversity, languages, culture, history, and geographical contexts,” said Amani. “As we aim to create an inclusive AI ecosystem and a competitive African AI market that is adapted to our realities and meets our ambitions, we believe examining and approving this strategy will provide a common vision and path to accelerate responsible AI innovation and adoption in Africa.”

The AU believes the AI strategy is useful for African countries hoping to integrate AI solutions in different sectors including “education and skills, health, agriculture, infrastructure, peace and security and good governance,” as well as research and innovation. It also highlights the need to for the global AI discourse to factor in Africa’s realities, problems and needs.

Amani also commented on the Digital Compact, saying it reflects the AU’s commitment to guide countries on the path to “inclusive progress and sustainable development.”

The AI strategy and Digital Compact were drafted after wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders across the board.

Early in the year, policy experts proposed a collaboration between the African Union and the European Union to boost interoperability and support the latter’s continental trade integration plans. The proposal came as the AU was set to adopt a Digital Trade Protocol.

