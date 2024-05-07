Seamfix obtains funding to expand digital ID services to five more African countries

Nigeria-based digital ID provider Seamfix has announced plans to expand its digital ID infrastructure and services across the African continent with a $4.5 million investment provided by Alitheia IDF Fund through an equity funding round.

Alithea IDF Fund is a $100 million private equity fund co-founded by Tokunboh Ishmael and Polo Leteka to back marginalized founders.

The investment will enable the company to not only expand its infrastructure, but also to enable seamless data flow for continental trade and to introduce its digital ID and credential services in five new countries, it said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to announce this new funding, which marks a significant milestone in our journey of shaping the future of digital ID verification in Africa and connecting Africa to the rest of the world. Digital identity is a right – not a privilege – and this belief underpins our innovation and commitment to enabling individuals and businesses in Africa to access all the benefits that come with having verifiable identities,” says Seamfix Group CEO and co-founder Chimezie Emewulu.

“This investment not only validates our vision but also empowers us to expand our reach and innovate further. We are thankful for the support from Alitheia IDF and their commitment to our mission, and we are excited to lead the charge in shaping a digitally inclusive Africa.”

Already, the company provides ID verification and transaction accreditation for large organisation in Nigeria and many other African countries, and the latest funding round will help scale those services to new destinations including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

Seamfix has been a partner of Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the implementation of its digital ID program, as well as of banks, universities, and mobile telecommunication companies, among others. Last year, the company announced it was extending its partnership with MTN for biometric SIM card registration to five new African countries.

The Seamfix news release also announces the appointment of two new board members, Alitheia co-founder Tokunboh Ishmael and Seamfix COO Frank Atube. The company hopes the pair has what it takes to contribute to the attainment of its growth and market goals.

