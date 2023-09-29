Denmark’s digital ID soon to be valid in neighboring countries

Danes living in other Nordic or Baltic countries could soon be able to use their national digital ID as valid identification, according to a report in The Local.

Denmarks’ MitID digital identity system is used to access public services and some commercial applications. The decision by the Nordic Council of Ministers means Danes will be able to use their MitID to sign in to services requiring a digital identity in Norway, Sweden, and other Nordic and Baltic nations. MitID is typically used through an app, which requires verification through a PIN or fingerprint biometrics.

The system is to be made possible by a mandate to develop identity matching among the nations, so that digital identity can be measured against personal registries and other government databases.

A statement from Denmark’s minister for digitization, Marie Bjerre, says that “cooperation with the Nordic and Baltic countries show the rest of Europe how we can use digital solutions in practice across national borders, for the benefit of all of us.”

With 99 percent of its population signed up for the MitID digital identity since it launched in 2021, Denmark has emerged as a model for nations hoping for widespread digital ID adoption.

