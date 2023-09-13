UK and other markets should learn from Denmark’s digital ID: OIX

Markets where digital identity has not yet matured, including the United Kingdom, should look at Denmark for inspiration on how digital ID can be adopted, non-profit trade organization the Open Identity Exchange (OIX) says.

MitID, Denmark’s national eID solution, has already been adopted by 99 percent of the country’s population. Introduced in 2021 by the Danish Agency of Digitisation and Finance, the national solution is used for digital authentication for local banks and public services.

“Digital ID adoption in markets like Denmark is ‘normal’ and works extremely well,” says Nick Mothershaw, Chief Identity Strategist at OIX. “Relying parties in the UK, and other markets where digital ID is not yet mature, should take inspiration from what we are seeing in places like Denmark”

The MitID platform is operated by Nexi Group, created by the merger of European payments companies Nexi, Nets and SIA. In 2022, the group’s digital banking solutions raked in 461 million euros of revenue, according to its financial statements.

OIX plans to invite Nexi Group to present a case study of the Danish digital ID during its Identity Trust 2023 conference which will be held September 28, 2023 in London. Biometric Update is the official media partner of the conference.

In August, the organization released a paper on setting data standards for digital identities and credentials arguing for achieving global interoperability.

