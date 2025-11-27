FB pixel

Hopae expands European operations to support EU digital identity transition

Announces €5M investment, new GM, Luxembourg office
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Hopae expands European operations to support EU digital identity transition
 

South Korean digital identity infrastructure company Hopae has announced a “strategic” expansion into the EU, earmarking €5M (US$5.7 million) to strengthen its presence on the continent as the deadline for introducing the mandatory European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet approaches.

Hopae’s main pitch for the European market is building an intermediary platform that can help unify different electronic identity (eID) and digital ID wallet schemes.

EU countries are obliged to offer EUDI Wallets in 2026, while regulated businesses and Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) must accept them by 2027. This regulatory pressure is likely to result in a large number of eIDs that businesses would need to integrate separately. Hopae wants to help companies complement traditional KYC methods with multiple eIDs and EUDI wallet-based verification.

In September, the firm signed a partnership with Luxembourg’s public trust infrastructure agency, INCERT GIE, allowing its Hopae Connect to become the first officially registered intermediary service in the EU. Earlier this month, the platform received OpenID Connect (OIDC) certification.

The company has already named its general manager for the European market and opened a new office in Luxembourg. Bertrand Bouteloup, former Chief Commercial Officer at IDnow and Global Head of Cybersecurity at Capgemini, will be leading the company’s efforts to obtain the status of Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP).

“The combination of both eIDs and wallet verification capabilities is quite unique on the market and will also provide answers to the forthcoming AML-R requirements,” says Bouteloup, who is also the company’s global Chief Revenue Officer.

Hopae says that its integration already covers more than 50 eIDs and wallets and plans to increase this figure to 100 by the second quarter of 2026.

“Our investment in Europe is only the beginning, as we anticipate multiple additional investment rounds to meet the growing demand for secure, wallet-based digital identity,” says Ace Jaehoon Shim, Hopae CEO and founder.

Founded in 2022, Hopae made its name building the South Korean national vaccination pass (COOV). Last year, it secured $6.5 million in funding and introduced its technology to the U.S.

The firm is currently helping develop the Korean Architecture Reference Framework (K-ARF), the country’s first open-source digital identity framework designed for interoperability across borders. Aside from Luxembourg, Hopae has offices in Seoul, San Francisco and Paris.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nudify apps face the wrath of online safety regulators as enforcement ramps up

Most technology has its defenders, the AI enthusiasts or connoisseurs of online porn. Less so for nudify or nudification apps,…

 

China regulations on personal data for large online platforms get public airing

The Cyberspace Administration of China is seeking public comment on its draft regulations on personal information protection for large online…

 

Account takeovers via financial institution impersonation prompts FBI warning

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) run by the U.S. FBI has issued a public service announcement warning Americans about…

 

Techo International Airport deploys SITA biometric gates, bag drop and kiosks

Air travel in Southeast Asia is rising. Boeing forecasts passenger air traffic in the region to more than triple over…

 

Tony Blair Institute, UNDP to support Zambia’s digital inclusion, development

The government of Zambia will get joint support from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) and the United…

 

Unico, Oz Forensics tout liveness performance gains from scale and vice versa

The volume of digital identity checks carried out by Unico has increased dramatically this year, with figures reaching 110 percent…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events