FB pixel

Identy, Hopae, Precise Biometrics tap industry veterans to drive expansion

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Identy, Hopae, Precise Biometrics tap industry veterans to drive expansion
 

Identy, Hopae and Precise Biometrics are looking to build on the experience of recent additions to their management teams. International expansion is in the sights at Identy and Hopae while Precise looks to advance its R&D agenda.

Identy Business Development

Identy.io has named veteran U.S. federal law enforcement executive Joseph Ferrigno Director of Business Development.

Ferrigno brings more than three decades of investigative and homeland security experience to the role including leadership positions at INTERPOL Washington (U.S. National Central Bureau), U.S. Department of Homeland Security OIG, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Service OIG, and USCIS (Citizenship & Immigration Services).

As Director of Business Development at Identy, Ferrigno will lead efforts to expand the mobile-first biometric software company’s footprint across U.S. and international law enforcement, government and private corporations.

Hopae GM Europe / CRO

Hopae has appointed Bertrand Bouteloup General Manager Europe / Chief Revenue Officer.

Bouteloup’s 15 years experience in managerial positions in the IT industry includes a term as CRO at French facial biometric company Unissey and nine years as CCO at German identity verification firm IDNow.

As GM Europe / CRO at Hopae, Bouteloup is expected to manage the company roll-out in Europe and define and execute an aggressive go-to-market strategy.

Precise Biometrics Director R&D

Roger Pettersson has joined the Precise Biometrics management team as Director of Research and Development.

Pettersson brings more than 25 years of global R&D experience in the telecommunications, IT and automotive industries including engineering and management positions at Ericsson, Sony Mobile, Axis Communications and Volvo Cars. In this new role, Pettersson is expected to advance the Swedish biometrics firm’s R&D agenda and support future growth.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Biometrics get AI market lift amid acquisitions, national ID ambitions

Biometrics prospects and valuations are being buoyed by AI and economic conditions, contributing to an environment that could see more…

 

‘Catalytic use case for digital ID’: Luciditi’s Dan Johnson talks OSA, age verification

It’s been a big year for Luciditi. As an age verification provider accredited under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes…

 

Parsons brings real-time biometric vetting to US Navy ships in foreign ports

Parsons Corporation has developed a new generation of biometric technology designed to enhance the security of U.S. Navy operations abroad…

 

Startup applies psychophysiological signals to deepfake detection, releases API for devs

Texas-based deepfake detection provider Moveris has introduced a developer portal for access to its video deepfake scanning technology through its…

 

South Africa’s MyMzansi DPI blueprint to revolutionize public service culture

The South African government has expressed optimism that the effective implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) under the MyMzansi Digital…

 

Brookings and Co-Develop urge smarter MDB financing and digital infrastructure reuse

As governments increasingly invest in digital public infrastructure (DPI), a new policy discussion led by Brookings and Co‑Develop is calling…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events