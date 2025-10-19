Identy, Hopae, Precise Biometrics tap industry veterans to drive expansion

Identy, Hopae and Precise Biometrics are looking to build on the experience of recent additions to their management teams. International expansion is in the sights at Identy and Hopae while Precise looks to advance its R&D agenda.

Identy Business Development

Identy.io has named veteran U.S. federal law enforcement executive Joseph Ferrigno Director of Business Development.

Ferrigno brings more than three decades of investigative and homeland security experience to the role including leadership positions at INTERPOL Washington (U.S. National Central Bureau), U.S. Department of Homeland Security OIG, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Service OIG, and USCIS (Citizenship & Immigration Services).

As Director of Business Development at Identy, Ferrigno will lead efforts to expand the mobile-first biometric software company’s footprint across U.S. and international law enforcement, government and private corporations.

Hopae GM Europe / CRO

Hopae has appointed Bertrand Bouteloup General Manager Europe / Chief Revenue Officer.

Bouteloup’s 15 years experience in managerial positions in the IT industry includes a term as CRO at French facial biometric company Unissey and nine years as CCO at German identity verification firm IDNow.

As GM Europe / CRO at Hopae, Bouteloup is expected to manage the company roll-out in Europe and define and execute an aggressive go-to-market strategy.

Precise Biometrics Director R&D

Roger Pettersson has joined the Precise Biometrics management team as Director of Research and Development.

Pettersson brings more than 25 years of global R&D experience in the telecommunications, IT and automotive industries including engineering and management positions at Ericsson, Sony Mobile, Axis Communications and Volvo Cars. In this new role, Pettersson is expected to advance the Swedish biometrics firm’s R&D agenda and support future growth.

