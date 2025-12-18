Itsme acquires iDIN in merger of Benelux bank-driven verification systems

Itsme, a bank-driven digital identity firm based in Belgium, has acquired Dutch banking verification service iDIN. A release says the deal will help reinforce Itsme’s app as “the European reference for digital identity.”

Created by major Belgian banks and telecom operators and launched in 2021, Itsme is now the largest provider of mobile identification services in Belgium, with more than 80 percent of the adult population using the identity app, accounting for approximately 7 million users completing more than 1 million actions daily.

In absorbing iDIN, which will be merged into Itsme, it adds a major name on the Dutch market to its list. iDIN was developed by Currence, a collaboration between major Dutch banks ING, Rabobank, ABN Amro and ASN Bank. It leverages users’ bank app for identity verification and age assurance across some 300 local websites linked to the private market. ​

By mid-2026, iDIN will be completely integrated into Itsme.

Tom Van Den Bosch, CEO of Itsme, says that “with the acquisition of iDIN we are reinforcing our position as the European standard for a safe, digital identity and are accelerating our presence in the Dutch market. iDIN is a trusted name, and by joining forces we are preparing for the future with one solution that combines ease of use with the highest international security standards.”

Daniel van Delft, CEO of Currence, says that “with iDIN, the banks have offered a secure and trusted way of digital identification for the past ten years. Now the banks are taking the next step. Itsme has a strong track record, meets all regulatory requirements and has a clear focus on innovation, which makes it the ideal party to prepare iDIN for the future.”

Users of iDN need not worry: the Itsme app is already widely available in the Netherlands and can easily be installed with a Dutch identity document. ​Per the release, the transition from iDIN to Itsme will commence after the terms agreed between both parties have been met in the first half of 2026 and will likely be finalized in 2028.

Earlier in December, Itsme announced a full European expansion, making its app available in all 27 EU member states.

