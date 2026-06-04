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Trident leans into sovereign digital infrastructure with AI platform launch

TDTHAI combines AI, cybersecurity and digital identity for government modernization
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Trident leans into sovereign digital infrastructure with AI platform launch
 

Singapore’s Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. has launched TDTHAI, a new platform to support enterprise AI deployment and digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch reflects Trident’s broader push into sovereign digital infrastructure. The company is already involved in national identity initiatives including the Democratic Republic of Congo’s DRCPass digital ID project, and recently announced an $800 million joint-venture framework in Ghana tied to digital infrastructure expansion.

Trident views the convergence of AI, cybersecurity and digital identity as a major growth opportunity in emerging markets pursuing digital government modernization.

The launch marks another step in Trident’s effort to position itself as a provider of sovereign digital infrastructure platforms integrating AI, cybersecurity and digital identity services. The platform will focus on enterprise automation, cybersecurity, digital identity and government technology. The company recently announced it is pivoting to focus on sovereign digital infrastructure, with a five-pillar expansion strategy.

TDTHAI is designed to support enterprise automation, operational management and digital service delivery for both government agencies and private organizations. The company intends to use the platform to modernize operational infrastructure and streamline digital interactions.

Trident noted an increasing demand for scalable AI solutions in the Asia-Pacific market. The company says TDTHAI is focused on operational efficiency and enterprise AI applications.

The new platform builds on Trident’s existing relationship with Digital Innovations and the IRMA AI platform. It is expected to serve as the framework for future AI-driven applications and automation technologies.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a foundational component of modern digital infrastructure,” said Soon Huat Lim, founder, chairman and CEO of Trident. He says the platform’s goal is to enable more efficient interactions between users and digital ecosystems.

The launch underscores how digital identity, AI automation and cybersecurity are increasingly converging into a broader market for sovereign digital infrastructure platforms across emerging economies.

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