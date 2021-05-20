Biometrics providers clean up at Infosec awards

Biometrics and digital identity technology providers including Aware, Regula Forensics, Veridium and iProov have each announced wins at the Infosec Awards. TruU and Dermalog, meanwhile have picked up government service and national innovation awards, respectively.

Aware’s passwordless authentication solution recognized

The Knomi mobile biometric authentication solution from Aware has been named Best Passwordless Authentication Product at the 2021 Global Infosec Award. The awards — in their 9th edition this year — recognize companies and products that demonstrate innovation in the world of cyber defense.

The award, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine, was bestowed on Knomi for its field proven capability to guard against cybersecurity threats by replacing easy-to-steal passwords with secure biometric authentication technology, an announcement from Aware said.

Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, comments, “Knomi was designed to address the increasing need for a secure, convenient authentication method that isn’t reliant on passwords. Winning this award further cements Knomi’s status as a world class passwordless authentication solution, and we are thrilled with the result.”

Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, said Aware’s solution met all the criteria judges looked out for to get the winner for that award category. The award was handed during the recent 2021 RSA Conference.

Regula Forensics rewarded for next gen ID verification product

Regula has also been won an Infosec Award as Best Product for the Next Gen in Identity Verification from Cyber Defense Magazine.

Regula Forensics President Arif Mamedov said the company was honored to have been recognized.

“Choosing an identity verification partner is a critical decision, especially when digitalization is skyrocketing during such uncertain times for the world. We’re proud to be a reliable constant for public and private enterprises, and we thank them for their continued trust,” said Mamedov in a company statement.

Regula has 28 years of experience in providing digital ID verification solutions which have been deployed by Ministries of Internal and Home Affairs, police, border and customs services, banks, insurance companies and other industry leaders.

“Regula’s products fuse the long-standing expertise of an in-house development team, understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, and innovative mindset in order to stop the next breach – that’s what we looked for in a winner,” said Miliefsky.

iProov gets Biometrics Next-Gen distinction

iProov won the Global Infosec Award for its face authentication solution that enables organizations to verify that an online user is either the right person or a real person.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, expressed delight at the award which is his company’s sixth in 2021. “This award validates iProov’s innovative approach to online identity verification: highly secure, effortless to use, inclusive technology supported by our active threat management system,” said Bud.

Veridium wins passwordless category

Veridium has been awarded in the Next Gen in Passwordless Authentication category at the Infosec Awards.

The company claims in its announcement that it is the industry’s only end-to-end passwordless platform provider, and suggests it can enhance the security of business IT systems, including in work-from-home scenarios, with its biometric authentication.

“We’re thrilled to receive this prestigious cybersecurity award from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased. This is a wonderful honor and acknowledgement of our brilliant engineering and development teams for creating these innovative, and award-winning, solutions,” said Ismet Geri, CEO of Veridium.

TruU wins best government solution award

TruU emerged Platinum Winner in the Govies Government Security Award in the Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions Category.

The award from Security Today Magazine recognizes TruU’s solution which extends passwordless identity assurance across the U.S. federal enterprise by incorporating physical access into the same solution.

Lucas Budman, CEO of TruU said, “TruU delivers a completely passwordless and badgeless security convergence that makes security more holistic and completely friction free. Government employees and contractors have one solution to use their smartphones to not only access their buildings via PIV compliant access control, but also to securely access their information assets such as laptops and servers.”

Dermalog wins German Innovation Award

Dermalog has been declared a Gold German Innovation Award 2021 winner in the Excellence in Business to Business category for its multi-biometric cameras.

The multi-modal cameras can identify a person with iris or face biometrics, and also measure body temperature.

