Regula updates ID document database to complete global coverage

Regula says it is first in the digital identity space to recognize identity documents from all countries and territories in the world with its Information Reference System (IRS). IRS and Regula document readers are used by border control officers, forensic experts, and law enforcement authorities, and are also being adopted for international identity verification in the event space .

The company’s latest update to its IRS database, features the addition of Liberia’s passport, making it a comprehensive digital collection covering all global regions, according to the company.

Regula’s Information Reference System includes over 337,000 images and detailed descriptions of more than 12,000 unique document specimens from 225 states, dependent territories, and international organizations.

The documents include passports, ID cards, visas, driver’s licenses, vehicle documents, banknotes, and coins. The Regula IRS is used for document authentication and verification, comparing the specimen in question with the detailed references provided in the system.

“We are immensely proud to announce that our Information Reference System now encompasses an unmatched global range, with over 12,000 documents and banknotes from every corner of the world,” says Arif A. Mamedov, president and chief executive officer at Regula Forensics.

The system utilizes advanced forensic equipment, specifically the high-resolution photospectral scanner Regula 8880, to capture images of documents. This forensic document reader provides an optical resolution of 2400 DPI. Document images are captured under various light sources, including white, UV, infrared, and IR and anti-stokes luminescence to reveal security features.

Regula ensures accuracy and prevents redundancy by avoiding the duplication of identical IDs for a specific country and its dependent territories, as they may share the same layouts and security features.

Regula supplying ID verification for international music festivals

Netpositive, an IT service provider, has partnered with Regula to enhance the accuracy of visitor identity verification through a mobile application that utilizes advanced IDV software.

Previously, Netpositive encountered challenges in identity verification as it relied on third-party ID scanners and multiple other devices. Managing these devices resulted in bottlenecks and delays at different events, according to the company.

By leveraging the Regula Document Reader SDK, the backstage ticketing ecosystem will now be able to read and authenticate a wide range of documents through a single mobile application.

The Regula Document Reader SDK has been used for facilitating identity verification at several events in the past, including the Mobile World Congress 2024.

“Our collaboration with Netpositive not only showcases the importance of robust and efficient identity verification but also sets a new standard for access management in large-scale events,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

