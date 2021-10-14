FB pixel

Suprema adds fingerprint biometrics to X-Station 2 access control terminals

| Chris Burt
Suprema Inc. has launched a new model of its X-Station 2 access control terminal, this one featuring fingerprint biometrics in addition to QR code and RFID-scanning options.

Four X-Station 2 models were released by Suprema in May, bringing more touchless card-reading options to the product line, following a sneak peek provided during the company’s virtual partner summit.

X-Station 2 terminals also include a built-in camera that can be used for face biometric authentication to prevent identity fraud, a 4-inch touchscreen, and storage of up to 500,000 user records.

“With COVID-19 increasing the demand for smartphone-based, non-face-to-face solutions, we received good reviews following the original launch of our X-Station 2 mobile access authentication terminal,” says Suprema CEO Hanchul Kim. “The newly launched X-Station 2 fingerprint model diversifies contactless authentication options to customers who use existing biometric information. They can now enjoy the same level of security performance while offering users the convenience and peace of mind that mobile access brings.”

The Suprema ID side of the company launched the ruggedized RealScan S60 FAP60 biometric scanner at Connect:ID earlier this month.

