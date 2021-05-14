Suprema updates X-Station access control system for more touchless, card options

Suprema Inc. has updated its X-Station access control system with support for touchless mobile access, QR codes and RFID cards.

The X-Station 2 also reads barcodes and accepts PINs for identity verification. The terminal is now also compatible with most types of RFID cards, including EM, MIFARE, iCLASS, DESFire and FeliCa.

QR codes and barcodes of up to 32 ASCII code strings produced by Suprema’s BioStar 2 or third party systems are supported by the X-Station 2, as well as NFC and BLE signals, allowing access through Android and iOS devices. It also provides OSDP, cameras for image logs, a 4-inch touchscreen, and IP65 durability.

Businesses can use the X-Station 2 for multi-factor access control for enhanced security, to track employee time and attendance, and manage HR functions including vacation days, canteen tickets and subscription validity, the company says.

“X-Station 2 is a truly versatile terminal that can be installed in any facilities with time and attendance, visitor management and access control needs,” says Suprema Inc. CEO Hanchul Kim. “Its mobile credential options of QR code and mobile access cards can also satisfy contactless and non-face-to-face needs. I’m excited to see how market will respond to X-Station 2.”

Kim was recently promoted to the CEO role, and runs the business division which includes its BioStar biometric access control platform.

Article Topics

access control | biometrics | contactless | identity verification | multi-factor authentication | Suprema | time and attendance