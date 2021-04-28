Suprema promotes new CEO, biometrics integration by partner, SIA OSDP certification

Suprema’s outdoor card reader XPass D2, which can also work with device biometrics through Suprema Mobile Access, has been verified compliant with the OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) by the Security Industry Association (SIA).

OSDP provides enhanced security through the RS-485 protocol and AES-128 encryption for protection of communications between the reader and server.

The SIA has driven OSDP adoption with its comprehensive testing program for device validation.

“We are happy to announce that Suprema XPass D2 acquired OSDP certification from SIA. OSDP is an open protocol aimed to increase interoperability between different OEM products and overall security in access control systems and the certification shows that Suprema products are meeting industry’s newest and highest standards. We will be committed to making all of our products OSDP compliant moving forward,” states Hanchul Kim, the new co-CEO of Suprema Inc.

Kim was just promoted to the co-CEO position by Suprema Inc., with Founder James Lee taking the role of co-CEO in charge of general management.

Kim was promoted from the role of VP with Suprema Inc., and will now run the business division for the company’s BioStar biometric access control platform.

“Last year, we saw a surge in demand for contactless solutions and flexibility in use of different credentials due to COVID-19,” Lee commented on appointment. “The advancement of AI deep learning technology also led to the spread of face recognition technology, leading to changes in the access security market. Suprema will focus capabilities to transform into a leader in the Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) field by further developing its AI deep learning technology and data analysis technology.”

Suprema multi-modal biometrics integrated with access control and security system

Suprema’s fingerprint and face biometrics have been integrated by partner Inner Range with its Integriti enterprise access control and security system.

The updated Integriti enables the use of Suprema biometrics in combination with smartcards or PINs, and provides extra security for operator logins with two-factor authentication (2FA).

The Integriti integration also includes real-time location tracking technology from Quuppa.

