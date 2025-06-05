Next launches MOSIP compliant thinnest-yet fingerprint biometric sensor

Next Biometrics has launched a new very-thin fingerprint biometric sensor especially suited for integration into identity verification modules, point of sale terminals, tablets and other devices.

The L1 Slim, the latest addition to its Next Basalt FAP 20 product series (formerly known as the Next Access 300 series), is the thinnest sensor of its kind while able to maintain the same security and performance, Next says. The sensor comes in two connector variants: an FFC 3.6mm 12-pin version and a JST 5.5mm 4-pin version.

The sensor is certified for India’s Aadhaar program and the MOSIP framework for national ID programs. This reduces time to market by up to 12 months, the company says.

Marcus Laurén, chief product officer at Next Biometrics, says the L1 Slim was produced following a challenge from its customers. “As devices get more compact and competition is fiercer than ever, integration efficiency can be the difference between commercial success and market follower,” he said.

“Our hardware and software engineers are now poised to help OEMs around the world to integrate this super slim sensor to bring strong biometric authentication to any device.”

The Next Basalt L1 Slim minimizes sensor thickness which simplifies integration with devices like readers, peripherals, terminals and more, according to the company. Image resolution and energy consumption is optimized, which enables portability of identification devices and performance in varying light and environmental conditions.

Last month, Next Biometrics signed an agreement with India-based customer ACPL to supply it with between 55 million and 107 million Norwegian kroner (roughly $5.3 million to $10.3 million) worth of advanced fingerprint sensors for use in Aadhaar identity verification and payment use cases.

Next sensors employ its Active Thermal technology that uses both heat from the finger and 3D imaging to authenticate the user. This enables superior liveness detection to combat spoofing attacks, according to Next. The technology has been certified for Aadhaar, the FBI-PIV specification, MOSIP Compliance and NIBSS, and is used in countries including India, China, U.S., Pakistan, Ghana, Malaysia, Vietnam and Bangladesh.

Article Topics

Aadhaar | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) | Next Biometrics