LATAM, Asian firms pass biometric PAD assessments from iBeta

Four liveness detection developers have passed assessments for compliance with the international biometric Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) standard from iBeta Quality Assurance.

iBeta found Mexico-based biometrics and identity verification provider Nubarium’s PAD compliant with ISO/IEC 30107 against Level 2 attacks. The company’s Liveness v2.0 software passed a Level 1 test last October, and passed the Level 2 test on a Samsung Galaxy S23 running Android 14 with a Presentation Attack success rate, or False Match Rate (FMR) of 0 percent.

Beijing-based KYC and identity verification firm Yuanli Technology’s FinAuth v5 blocked all attack attempts to pass a Level 2 assessment on an iPhone 16 running iOS 18. Yuanli offers OCR and document intelligence software, along with face biometrics for IDV.

Japan’s Ly Corporation aced a Level 1 test with its VANA ID v1.0 with an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0 percent on both iOS and Android devices. Ly Corporation owns Yahoo! JAPAN ID, which had 27 million active passkey users as of late-2024.

Brazilian KYC, AML and age verification provider Legitimuz Tecnologia’s Legitface PAD passed Level 1 on both Android and iOS devices with no successful spoof attacks. The company’s face biometrics have been used to secure tens of millions of withdrawals in Brazil’s online gambling sector, and for age assurance during onboarding.

The biometric liveness detection market has been evolving over the last couple of years with significantly more technology providers from Asia and Latin America joining in and passing PAD assessments.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | iBeta | ISO/IEC 30107-3 | Legitimuz | Ly Corporation | Nubarium | Yuanli Technology