FB pixel

Argentina mandates biometric age checks and ID verification for gambling

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
Argentina mandates biometric age checks and ID verification for gambling
 

Argentina is set to implement a nationwide requirement for biometric digital identity checks by online gambling companies to address growing concerns about problem gambling and underage participation. Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies has passed a bill to require biometric identity and age verification and ban online gambling advertisements nationwide, signaling a move to regulate the industry and address its societal impacts. 

The bill introduces a range of measures to curb gambling-related harms, focusing on advertising restrictions and child protection mechanisms. The ban, which applies to all forms of gambling advertisements, is part of a broader regulatory shift that includes stricter compliance mandates for online gambling platforms. A key component of these changes is the introduction of mandatory identity verification (IDV) systems to ensure age assurance and user accountability.

The legislation, which Gambling Industry News reports passed by a 139 to 36 vote, specifies the use of the national digital ID operated by RENAPER with face biometrics for identity and age verification. ID verification must be completed anew with each user visit, and gambling platforms are directed to protect the data they collect during the process in accordance with the national law on personal data. It also explicitly allows for the use of digital wallets to present ID and age data.

Argentinian gamblers will also be required to perform biometric verification before withdrawing funds.

Mandatory ID verification gains traction

The emphasis on IDV in Argentina mirrors global trends, with regulators turning to biometric and digital identity solutions to tackle fraud, money laundering, and underage gambling. Age verification providers are becoming central to this effort, employing biometric technologies such as facial recognition.

A report from The Lancet highlights the growing prevalence of gambling in the digital age, driven by the rapid expansion of online betting apps. While these platforms have fueled significant growth in the global gaming industry, the report highlights that they also pose heightened risks for vulnerable youth.

Argentina’s regulatory pivot comes as neighboring Brazil prepares for the full implementation of its new iGaming laws. Companies like AtlasLive are putting their best foot forward in the Brazilian market, leveraging tools like 3D facial recognition to meet the government’s stringent requirements.

A report by iGaming Brazil highlighted the role of tools like Legitimuz’s FaceMatch, which offers precise facial recognition to verify user identity against official records. The approach has been put in place to ensure compliance with legal age requirements while minimizing friction for users. 

Under Brazil’s framework, operators must integrate systems for identity verification and responsible gaming. AtlasLive’s proactive compliance strategy, including partnerships with tech providers, sets a benchmark for other operators in the region.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Signzy investigating KYC customer data breach

A malware attack against Signzy has led to the appearance of alleged customer data from at least two of the…

 

Mastercard brings Payment Passkey Service to Latin America

Mastercard has debuted its Payment Passkey Service in Latin America, in a partnership with Brazil events platform Sympla and global…

 

PNG unveils national digital identity policy

As part of its digital modernization efforts, Papua New Guinea (PNG) has released its National Digital Identity Policy 2024, introduced…

 

Digital ID infrastructure will speed up financial inclusion push in Pacific Islands region

For Pacific Islands nations to effectively implement their digital transformation agenda and advance financial inclusion, putting in place the right…

 

Morocco digitalizing social protection delivery system with $70M from World Bank

The World Bank has approved $70 million for the Morocco Second Identity and Targeting for Social Protection project, aimed at…

 

Mitek unveils multilayered GenAI fraud detection to stop PAD, injection attacks

Mitek Systems has launched what it calls the first multilayered solution to the growing challenge posed by generative AI for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events