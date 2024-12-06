Argentina mandates biometric age checks and ID verification for gambling

Argentina is set to implement a nationwide requirement for biometric digital identity checks by online gambling companies to address growing concerns about problem gambling and underage participation. Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies has passed a bill to require biometric identity and age verification and ban online gambling advertisements nationwide, signaling a move to regulate the industry and address its societal impacts.

The bill introduces a range of measures to curb gambling-related harms, focusing on advertising restrictions and child protection mechanisms. The ban, which applies to all forms of gambling advertisements, is part of a broader regulatory shift that includes stricter compliance mandates for online gambling platforms. A key component of these changes is the introduction of mandatory identity verification (IDV) systems to ensure age assurance and user accountability.

The legislation, which Gambling Industry News reports passed by a 139 to 36 vote, specifies the use of the national digital ID operated by RENAPER with face biometrics for identity and age verification. ID verification must be completed anew with each user visit, and gambling platforms are directed to protect the data they collect during the process in accordance with the national law on personal data. It also explicitly allows for the use of digital wallets to present ID and age data.

Argentinian gamblers will also be required to perform biometric verification before withdrawing funds.

Mandatory ID verification gains traction

The emphasis on IDV in Argentina mirrors global trends, with regulators turning to biometric and digital identity solutions to tackle fraud, money laundering, and underage gambling. Age verification providers are becoming central to this effort, employing biometric technologies such as facial recognition.

A report from The Lancet highlights the growing prevalence of gambling in the digital age, driven by the rapid expansion of online betting apps. While these platforms have fueled significant growth in the global gaming industry, the report highlights that they also pose heightened risks for vulnerable youth.

Argentina’s regulatory pivot comes as neighboring Brazil prepares for the full implementation of its new iGaming laws. Companies like AtlasLive are putting their best foot forward in the Brazilian market, leveraging tools like 3D facial recognition to meet the government’s stringent requirements.

A report by iGaming Brazil highlighted the role of tools like Legitimuz’s FaceMatch, which offers precise facial recognition to verify user identity against official records. The approach has been put in place to ensure compliance with legal age requirements while minimizing friction for users.

Under Brazil’s framework, operators must integrate systems for identity verification and responsible gaming. AtlasLive’s proactive compliance strategy, including partnerships with tech providers, sets a benchmark for other operators in the region.

