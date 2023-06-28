New facial authentication module launched by Alcatraz AI for easy integration

Alcatraz AI has introduced a new version of its face biometrics scanner to enable organizations to easily integration of facial authentication.

The company refers to the new Rock M as a Rock embedded module in its announcement, saying it can be integrated into devices for high-accuracy biometric authentication, and its compact size makes it suitable for applications with space limitations.

The Rock M runs on Quad-core ARM Cortex A76 and A55 processors, which Alcatraz says provides a major leap forward in processing capabilities. The module also features 2D and 3D sensors for liveness detection in even the most challenging lighting conditions, according to the announcement. It is also tolerant of temperature extremes. The consistency of capture quality helps eliminate false rejections.

The module has an authentication range of up to 2 meters (6.5 feet), and is suited for space-constrained 1:1 and 1:N applications, the company says.

“We are excited to introduce the Rock M as a game-changing innovation in face authentication technology,” says Tina D’Agostin, CEO at Alcatraz AI. “Our mission is to empower businesses to create highly advanced, contactless, and secure solutions. The Rock M not only delivers exceptional performance but also reinforces our commitment to accelerating the adoption of state-of-the-art AI biometric solutions.”

The company is pitching the Rock M for access control devices, time and attendance terminals, smart customer management kiosks, data centers, ATMs, vending machines, door locks, automotive systems, ticketing stations and IoT environments.

Alcatraz also updated the pricing of its cloud authentication service in May.

