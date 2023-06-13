Jenetric acquisition by Dermalog consolidates German biometrics market

Fingerprint biometrics developer Jenetric, best known for its optical scanners built with thin film technology (TFT), has been acquired by Dermalog, and will operate as its wholly-owned subsidiary under the name Dermalog Jenetric.

The consolidation of German biometrics providers will also combine the expertise of both companies in joint projects.

Dermalog’s face, fingerprint and iris biometrics technologies are used by 260 government agencies in over 100 countries, as well as banks, and Jenetric’s scanners are used for border controls, registration offices, law enforcement, elections and refugee registration around the world.

Jenetric was also recently awarded a patent for a method of scanning biometrics from multiple fingers at once on a touchscreen display.

“Together with Jenetric, we intend to strengthen Germany as a hub for technical innovations in the field of biometric identification,” comments Dermalog CEO Günther Mull. “For example, Jenetric’s advanced TFT technology, in combination with Dermalog’s proven liveness detection, will provide substantial value to customers in both the government and private sectors.”

“We are excited to have found in Dermalog a partner that has been successful in the biometrics business for many years and operates worldwide. This creates opportunities to establish JENETRIC’s technology in additional markets and to exploit its full potential,” says Dirk Morgeneier, co-founder of Jenetric.

Jenetric staff at its Jena headquarters will be retained, according to the announcement, and it will continue to serve its existing customers. The company has 34 employees, and also operates a U.S. subsidiary. It was founded by Morgeneier and Roberto Wolfer in 2014. RocketReach lists Jenetric’s revenue at $6 million, but does not have an updated employee count.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

