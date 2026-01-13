FB pixel

ROC expects $17M from IPO for American-made biometrics and computer vision

Stock price target set at $5.50, pre-IPO stock split announced
Chris Burt
ROC has amended its plan to list an initial public offering on the Nasdaq, and is now expecting to raise up to $17.1 million.

A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) states the company now expects its listing under the ticker symbol “ROC” to bring in $14.8 million after underwriting and offering expenses, or $17.1 million if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option.

ROC, aka Rank One Computing, is putting 3 million shares of its common stock on the market. After a January 8 stock split, making 167 common stock shares of each share issued, the company’s common stock issued and outstanding totals just over 15 million shares.

The company anticipates its shares will trade for between $5 and $6, and calculated its proceeds based on an assumed IPO price of $5.50.

The SEC filing makes clear that ROC’s customer base is climbing steadily, with 59 customers at the end of calendar-2023 rising to 61 by the end of 2024, and 66 at the end of September, 2025. Biometrics deployments for national security still make up the majority of the company’s revenue.

