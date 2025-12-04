ROC brings American facial recognition expertise to Nasdaq trading with $23M IPO

Denver, Colorado-headquartered ROC filed papers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to list on the Nasdaq exchange for public trading in an initial public offering seeking $23 million.

The company, sometimes known as Rank One Computing, intends to list under the symbol ROC, according to its filing with the SEC.

ROC was founded in 2015, and quickly established itself as a leading developer of high-performance facial recognition algorithms used by U.S. federal agencies, national security organizations and local law enforcement. The company also provides biometric software for identity verification, latent fingerprint forensics and facial age estimation. And ROC launched biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology in April.

“ROC’s algorithmic efficiency has long been a strategic advantage,” the company says in summarizing it prospects, referring to evaluation results from NIST. “Our AI models typically require only a fraction of the compute power that legacy platforms demand, allowing us to deploy faster, operate leaner, and scale without excess infrastructure.”

The company has also expanded its international market reach this year, joining MOSIP to bring its multi-modal biometrics to the Global South, and its video intelligence platform was certified for deployment in India.

It’s growing customer base generated $13.5 million in revenue for the 9 months ending September 30, 2025. Two customers made up 45 percent of that revenue. The company booked a net loss available to common shareholders of just under $700,000 in 2024, but a gain of nearly $2.4 million in 2023, and revenues for the first 9 months of 2025 surpassed those of the prior year.

Dawn Meyeriecks joined ROC’s Board of Directors on Wednesday as well, following the October appointments of Brian Hibbeln and Ed Davis to the Board.

“Our growth now includes global financial companies, state and local public safety organizations, and large retail enterprises,” ROC says. “We are rapidly expanding in access control, identity verification, and physical security applications — particularly in high-assurance and infrastructure-critical sectors. Our commercial business is scaling through an already mature channel network, and we are seeing increasing demand from global integrators who want to deliver ROC’s technology under their own brands. Our international pipeline is significant, with especially strong momentum in the Middle East and APAC regions where governments are investing in next-generation identity and surveillance systems. These global opportunities are already driving business today and represent a substantial long-term growth vector.”

ROC is retaining The Benchmark Company as sole bookrunner for the IPO.

Pricing terms were not disclosed, but ROC notes in its filing “a historical net tangible book value of $1,309,565, or $14.56 per share of common stock” as of September 30.

