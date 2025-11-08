US DoD and Intelligence Community veteran joins ROC Board

ROC has announced the appointment of Brian A. Hibbeln, a 30-year veteran of the Department of Defense and the U.S. Intelligence Community, to its Board of Directors.

Hibbel’s experience as the former Assistant Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Special Capabilities, founding Director of the DoD’s Special Capabilities Office (SCO), and a senior intelligence executive managing a $10B technology portfolio, gives him unique insight in accelerating state-of-the-art technology from concept to operational reality.

“Brian’s counsel will be invaluable as we continue to support the critical infrastructure of the U.S. and our allies,” says B. Scott Swann, Board Member & CEO of ROC.

Hibbeln currently serves as a General Partner at StealthPoint Ventures, a senior advisor for Blackstone Private Equity, and a senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

