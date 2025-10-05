Former Boston Police Commissioner joins ROC Board of Directors

U.S. biometrics firm ROC has appointed former Boston Police Commissioner Edward F. Davis III to its Board of Directors.

Commissioner Davis, who guided the city through the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing response, brings more than 35 years of frontline leadership in law enforcement, crisis management, and public safety innovation to the dual role as Independent Board Director and Chair of ROC’s Audit Committee.

Davis will provide ROC strategic guidance and oversight as the company expands its AI-powered biometrics, video analytics, and decision intelligence platform to serve law enforcement, national security, and commercial markets worldwide.

More information about the connection between Davis and ROC’s leadership is available here.

Praerit Garg named One Identity CEO

Unified cloud-first identity solutions provider One Identity has named Praerit Garg Chief Executive Officer replacing current CEO Mark Logan.

Garg brings deep expertise in identity and access management and SaaS product leadership across both startups and large enterprises.

Prior to joining One Identity, Garg served as President of Product & Innovation at Smartsheet; GM of Identity, Directory, and Access Services at Amazon Web Services (AWS); co-founder of Symform, a cloud- storage startup later acquired by Quantum; and held various product and engineering roles at Microsoft, contributing to the development of Windows software and its security features, including Active Directory.

Signicat appoints to drive growth Sweden

Signicat has named Sofia Busck as Country Manager Sweden to strengthen the digital IDV provider’s customer relationships and drive growth in Sweden, the wider Nordic region, as well as Europe.

Busck brings more than a decade of leadership experience across commercial strategy, customer success, and operational growth in regulated and technology-driven sectors, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Worldfavor. She has served in market expansion and operational excellence roles at Klarna, and managed strategy and operational transformation projects for financial services clients at EY.

Busck will be based in Stockholm and report to Joakim Harging, Chief Enterprise Nordics & UK at Signicat.

Alcatraz taps security industry vet to expand strategic partnerships

Alcatraz has appointed Kasia Hanson to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, responsible for expanding the facial biometric authentication company’s partner ecosystem and deepening relationships across key sectors including critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, higher education, and major stadiums and venues.

Hanson’s experience includes more than two decades at Intel, where she led the Global Security Ecosystem Development and Partnerships team in the Security Center of Excellence and advanced go-to-market strategies for AI, IoT, edge computing and cybersecurity.

Ping Identity names new ANZ sales director

Daniel Gardner has been appointed Ping Identity Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Gardner will focus on expanding the presence of the Ping Identity Platform among public and private sector organizations. Gardner returns to Ping Identity after having previously served Account Executive.

Alcatraz CEO joins Bay Area Council Board of Directors

Alcatraz CEO Tina D’Agostin has been appointed to the Bay Area Council Board of Directors and will serve as Co-Chair of the Council’s Public Safety Committee.

D’Agostin is a recognized leader in biometric authentication and security with more than 25 years of experience in smart building and city technologies. She has contributed to skyline-changing projects across the Bay Area, bringing advanced security and infrastructure expertise to some of the region’s most ambitious developments.

The Bay Area Council is a business-sponsored public policy organization and plays a vital role in convening government and industry leaders to address issues of public trust, infrastructure resilience, and technology readiness.

