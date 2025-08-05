ROC AI video intelligence platform certified for deployment in India

ROC’s multimodal video analytics platform ROC Watch has been awarded the “Safe to Host” certification by India’s Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The STQC certification verifies that ROC Watch meets India’s highest benchmarks for cybersecurity and web application protection, clearing the way for its use in national digital identity, public safety, and digital governance across the subcontinent.

“Security and trust are built into everything we ship,” said Nick Bartlow, ROC’s chief engineer. “STQC certification is proof of our commitment to rigorous testing and compliance with the highest international standards.”

ROC Watch is designed to work with any camera system, adding a security layer that’s capable of real-time intelligence, early threat detection and “rapid response” in a single pane of glass, according to the U.S. company.

Achieving “Safe to Host” status required ROC Watch to undergo a comprehensive security audit aligned with global norms such as the OWASP Top 10 and the OWASP Web Security Testing Guide. The assessment looks at high-risk vulnerabilities ranging from injection attacks to broken authentication and exposure of sensitive data to ensure the platform adheres to the latest cybersecurity best practices.

By securing STQC approval, ROC Watch becomes one of the first American-made Vision AI solutions validated for India’s stringent government security requirements. The company says this milestone positions it as a viable alternative to legacy providers for agencies building or upgrading critical digital infrastructure.

Recently, ROC announced that its multimodal ROC ABIS and ROC SDK products have completed compliance evaluation with MOSIP, the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform, and been added to its marketplace for national digital ID technologies.

