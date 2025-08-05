FB pixel

ROC AI video intelligence platform certified for deployment in India

STQC certification for use in govt and public-sector environments
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Surveillance
ROC AI video intelligence platform certified for deployment in India
 

ROC’s multimodal video analytics platform ROC Watch has been awarded the “Safe to Host” certification by India’s Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The STQC certification verifies that ROC Watch meets India’s highest benchmarks for cybersecurity and web application protection, clearing the way for its use in national digital identity, public safety, and digital governance across the subcontinent.

“Security and trust are built into everything we ship,” said Nick Bartlow, ROC’s chief engineer. “STQC certification is proof of our commitment to rigorous testing and compliance with the highest international standards.”

ROC Watch is designed to work with any camera system, adding a security layer that’s capable of real-time intelligence, early threat detection and “rapid response” in a single pane of glass, according to the U.S. company.

Achieving “Safe to Host” status required ROC Watch to undergo a comprehensive security audit aligned with global norms such as the OWASP Top 10 and the OWASP Web Security Testing Guide. The assessment looks at high-risk vulnerabilities ranging from injection attacks to broken authentication and exposure of sensitive data to ensure the platform adheres to the latest cybersecurity best practices.

By securing STQC approval, ROC Watch becomes one of the first American-made Vision AI solutions validated for India’s stringent government security requirements. The company says this milestone positions it as a viable alternative to legacy providers for agencies building or upgrading critical digital infrastructure.

Recently, ROC announced that its multimodal ROC ABIS and ROC SDK products have completed compliance evaluation with MOSIP, the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform, and been added to its marketplace for national digital ID technologies.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Namibia unveils digital transformation priorities in new development policy plan

Namibia has released its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) which outlines the country’s major development projections, including a plan to…

 

Robust DPI inevitable for Eswatini’s economic, jobs boom: World Bank

A World Bank economic update for Eswatini published recently, dubbed, “Harnessing the potential of digital technologies for Eswatini’s economic growth…

 

Disrupt human trafficking with border biometrics and digital IDs says Tony Blair Institute

Human trafficking has become a business fueled by technology such as encrypted apps, online payment platforms and dark web deals….

 

EY misses deadlines on Australia national digital ID schedule

Consulting group EY is engaged in negotiations as it failed to meet its obligations under a AU$14 million (US$9 million)…

 

UK wants registered providers for trust service framework

The UK government has opened a public consultation to assess the state of the country’s trust services market, pointing out…

 

Irish Justice Minister wants real-time FRT, gait biometrics in police investigative toolkit

Ireland’s Justice minister Jim O’Callaghan has announced plans to equip national police with facial recognition technology, enabling them to scan…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events