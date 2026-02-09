ROC facial recognition integrated by US retail loss prevention platform

California-based retail loss prevention specialist Gatekeeper Systems has integrated ROC’s facial recognition with its FaceFirst platform through a new strategic partnership.

FaceFirst provides real-time alerts based on matches to a blacklist of offenders “enrolled for probable cause.” The software is billed as a way to reduce violence against retail staff and customers, and reduce both theft and false alerts.

The company says clients using FaceFirst have proved that more than 90 percent of enrolled individuals are repeat offenders.

The addition of ROC’s biometric algorithms gives the platform technology trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, law enforcement agencies and Fortune 500 companies, according to the announcement. The release also highlights ROC’s consistent strong performances in NIST’s FRTE assessments of one-to-one and one-to-many facial recognition.

“Facial recognition in retail must be fast, accurate, and accountable,” says Robert Harling, CEO of Gatekeeper Systems. “By embedding ROC’s NIST-verified algorithm directly into FaceFirst, we’re giving retailers a system that performs in real time and stands up to public, operational, and legal scrutiny. It’s AI you can trust — and accuracy you can prove.”

Retail biometrics for shoplifting prevention are a growing business area in the U.S., but still a controversial one.

ROC is currently gearing up for a possible IPO on the Nasdaq.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | facial recognition | Gatekeeper Systems | retail biometrics | ROC