FB pixel

ROC facial recognition integrated by US retail loss prevention platform

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Surveillance
ROC facial recognition integrated by US retail loss prevention platform
 

California-based retail loss prevention specialist Gatekeeper Systems has integrated ROC’s facial recognition with its FaceFirst platform through a new strategic partnership.

FaceFirst provides real-time alerts based on matches to a blacklist of offenders “enrolled for probable cause.” The software is billed as a way to reduce violence against retail staff and customers, and reduce both theft and false alerts.

The company says clients using FaceFirst have proved that more than 90 percent of enrolled individuals are repeat offenders.

The addition of ROC’s biometric algorithms gives the platform technology trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, law enforcement agencies and Fortune 500 companies, according to the announcement. The release also highlights ROC’s consistent strong performances in NIST’s FRTE assessments of one-to-one and one-to-many facial recognition.

“Facial recognition in retail must be fast, accurate, and accountable,” says Robert Harling, CEO of Gatekeeper Systems. “By embedding ROC’s NIST-verified algorithm directly into FaceFirst, we’re giving retailers a system that performs in real time and stands up to public, operational, and legal scrutiny. It’s AI you can trust — and accuracy you can prove.”

Retail biometrics for shoplifting prevention are a growing business area in the U.S., but still a controversial one.

ROC is currently gearing up for a possible IPO on the Nasdaq.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Canada targets health data interoperability through standards with new legislation

Legislation has been introduced in Canada to require healthcare IT companies to adopt common technical standards to enable privacy-protecting exchanges…

 

Reimagining online value can enable digital privacy, MyTerms co-founder argues

The status quo, with personal data as the default currency for value exchange, underpins the free online services that are…

 

Lawmakers challenge ICE surveillance expansion as questions mount over DHS oversight

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree last week introduced legislation aimed at curbing what she and civil liberties advocates describe as an…

 

CBP intelligence platform sits at intersection of border enforcement and domestic surveillance

When a Border Patrol agent photographed a peaceful observer of an immigration enforcement action in Portland, Maine last month, he…

 

Sri Lanka digital ID launching in Q3 this year

The Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) project, funded by a LKR 10.4 billion grant from the Government of India,…

 

Australian state of Victoria kicks off digital birth certificate pilot

After New South Wales, the Australian state of Victoria is also introducing digital birth certificates, enabling parents to view and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events