Corsight AI strikes new partnership for retail facial recognition in the Philippines

| Chris Burt
Corsight AI will offer its facial recognition software to retailers in the Philippines through a new partnership with Roxas Management Consultancy of the RXS Meta Group.

Among the Israeli firm’s offerings is technology that catches shoplifters through watchlists, reduces burglaries through access control and detects suspicious patterns and behaviors through AI vision analytics.

“Together, we’ll bring cutting-edge AI technology to the Philippines to empower businesses, communities, and institutions, driving both innovation and positive social impact,” says Corsight AI’s CEO, Shai Toren.

Corsight AI has also been pitching other retail-related features, including offering deeper insights into customer behavior and streamlined retail processes. The company says facial intelligence is superior to existing customer counting methods such as pressure mats and infrared beam counters, which don’t account for unique visitors, repeat entries, staff movements and other anomalies.

The company has been present on the Philippine market for some time, albeit in the security industry. Last year, the firm landed a deal to supply real-time and retrospective biometric surveillance to the Safe City project of Santa Rosa for tracking wanted individuals and missing persons.

Corsight was certified for compliance with ISO/IEC 42001 standard for ethical and transparent governance earlier this year. The firm also completed the British Standards Institution’s (BSI) Algorithm Auditing & Dataset Testing service (AA&DT).

