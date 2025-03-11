Corsight showcasing face biometrics platform at Security & Policing 2025

The UK government’s Security & Policing 2025 expo opened in Hampshire, England today. The public safety and security-focused show for government officials, law enforcement agencies and police technology vendors runs through March 13 at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre.

AI in policing, counter-terrorism, border security, and cyber threats are high on the agenda of this year’s gathering.

Biometrics technology on display

Corsight AI is on site, presenting its advanced facial intelligence platform and showcasing its capabilities in real-time watchlist alerting and forensic investigations.

Digital Barriers is showcasing its secure edge platform and video compression technology which are used across various industries to provide instant insights from real-time video feeds.

The high accuracy of Corsight’s and Digital Barriers live facial recognition and biometric matching technology was revealed recently in a transparency report from Essex Police. In 38 deployments of its live facial recognition, over 383,000 match attempts were made using software from Corsight AI and Digital Barriers, with only one false alert recorded.

NEC Corporation is also presenting its facial recognition systems, which have been deployed in various public security settings including by the London Metropolitan Police. The Met police director has said that NEC’s algorithm exceeded the accuracy expectations of the Met Police.

Thales is also on hand showcasing its biometric border security solutions, which are designed to support identity verification processes at international checkpoints.

