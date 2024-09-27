FB pixel

Corsight lands safe city deal in Philippines

| Masha Borak
Corsight AI has landed a deal to supply another city with facial recognition surveillance technology, this time in the Philippines.

The Tel Aviv-headquartered company will supply real-time and retrospective biometric surveillance to the Safe City project of Santa Rosa. The technology will be used to track wanted individuals and missing persons, according to a release.

Corsight AI also supplies its products to authorities in other jurisdictions, including the UK, Brazil, Colombia and Israel.

The Philippines has seen other facial recognition projects in recent years, including in the capital of Manila which started installing facial recognition-enabled CCTV cameras in 2020. The project was criticized over the rising number of extra-judicial killings under the country’s so-called war on drugs instigated by the country’s former president, Rodrigo Duterte.

In 2022, the country also launched a massive video surveillance communications and command center with more than 400 CCTV cameras in Pasig City, located along the border of Metro Manila.

The new deal with Santa Rosa was announced on Wednesday. Aside from the facial recognition system Santa Rosa has also introduced an alert system for potential risks and urgent events based on flagging anomalies.

“Corsight AI’s technology was selected for its accuracy and reliability amidst real-world constraints such as poor video quality, limited camera angles, and disguises,” says City Development Council member Ronald Ian A. De Guzman. “Its unique facial intelligence abilities enable us to address incidents previously undetectable in real-time and enable swift and effective response.”

The city is located in the province of Laguna in the northern portion of the Philippine archipelago and has a population of over 400,000.

