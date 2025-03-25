Corsight first in facial recognition certified to ISO AI explainability standard

Corsight AI is the first facial recognition provider in the world to be certified for compliance to the new international standard for AI governance, according to a company announcement.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023 sets the standard for how an “Information technology – Artificial intelligence – Management system” should work. It was published at the end of 2023, but is set for broader implementation in 2025, the announcement notes.

The standard sets expectations for AI explainability, transparency and accountability. As such it can help businesses with compliance, and Corsight suggests that as ISO 42001 takes effect, those purchasing AI solutions without it may face greater regulatory challenges.

Professor Schlomit Yaniskiy-Ravid, research fellow at Yale Law School and visiting professor at Fordham Law School, says that in the context of facial recognition, explainability clarifies how the algorithm determines whether faces in two images are the same or different ones, and says the principle is “emphasized in key regulatory frameworks.”

The company revealed its certification to the standard in a recent webinar on the importance of explainability and transparency hosted by Yaniskiy-Ravid just weeks ago.

“With Corsight AI’s unique and patented explainability module, we provide clear, detailed insights into why the system identifies a high match between certain images and a mismatch between others,” says Corsight AI VP of Research and Development Matan Noga. “This is particularly important when using AI-based photo or video analysis as evidence in court. Explainability builds confidence in the technology and ensures compliance with evolving regulations.”

Corsight CPO and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter calls the certification “a crucial step forward in addressing the accountability and transparency concerns that have challenged the adoption of facial recognition technology. By achieving this standard, Corsight AI demonstrates its commitment to operating responsibly and setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

