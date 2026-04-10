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Following IPO, ROC is investing in homegrown security for US market

CEO Scott Swann says company is moving toward convergence, more growth
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometric Update Podcast  |  Features and Interviews
Following IPO, ROC is investing in homegrown security for US market
 

In February, Colorado-based biometrics and vision AI provider ROC closed the first big biometrics IPO of 2026, raising just over $24 million at $6 per share.

ROC CEO Scott Swann says it would have been faster to look to private markets for capital that could help it meet some of its objectives, as it expands the scope of its business . But the company “saw the IPO as infrastructure.”

“We saw it as a way that we could scale in a really disciplined way. A big part of this was so that we could maintain our culture and our independence.” That same culture is part of what makes ROC appealing to shareholders. “I think that our growth story resonated with people as we described what we were trying to achieve,” Swann says.

ROC has always positioned itself front and center as an American-made company. As global political and economic relationships take new shapes, it stands positioned to provide homegrown defense and security capabilities to the U.S. market.

“The timing is right,” Swann says. “I think people understand supply chain more now than they ever have. And as we think about artificial intelligence, I think we’ve seen examples where bias can be built into these models. So, you have to have a lot of trust in the entity that builds these models out for you.”

“And so, for us understanding the whole geopolitical environment today and being able to really be at the forefront of putting the United States as a leader in this position, that’s something we’re completely committed to doing.”

Moving further afield from its origin as a components provider, ROC also recently launched biometric physical access control software, reflecting significant growth forecasted in the biometric physical access control market.

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